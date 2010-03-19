Anacapa Street Lane Closures Planned for Next Week
Sewer replacement part of construction to Carrillo Recreation Center
By Santa Barbara Public Works Department | March 19, 2010 | 2:23 p.m.
Construction to the Carrillo Recreation Center will include replacing the sewer lateral on Anacapa Street next week.
The east sidewalk, parking and vehicular lane on Anacapa Street will be closed from about 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
One lane of traffic will be maintained at all times on Anacapa Street. Left turns will not be allowed from westbound Carrillo Street to southbound Anacapa Street.
The Carrillo Street sewer lateral replacement is likely to be scheduled the following week.
Click here for construction updates.
