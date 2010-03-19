Boys’ Tennis: Chargers Race Past Mustangs, 16-2

Dos Pueblos bounces back from losses earlier in the week to beat Stockdale

Despite the fog and cold, the Dos Pueblos High School boys’ tennis team warmed up the courts Friday and raced past the Mustangs of Stockdale High School, 16-2.

Two tough league matches earlier in the week prepared the Chargers for this one. Overall, everyone played with focus and efficiency.

In singles, Robert Laskin, usually in doubles, showed his powerful serve, volleys and fine footwork as he took two of his three sets. The freshmen dueled in the third round, where Stephen Long played Matt Nisson. Down 3-5, Long regrouped, doing a variety of shots, and took the next four games to win the “long” set.

In doubles, Malcolm Sutton/Christian Edstrom fired up their shots and lost only three games in three sets. Both teams showed great sportsmanship.

We appreciate that Stockdale traveled to us — all the way from Bakersfield.

Way to go, Chargers!

The 5-4 Chargers will travel to Buena on Tuesday.

Dos Pueblos Singles

Sasha Gryaznov 2-0

Austin Cano aka Volcano 3-0

Robert Laskin 2-1

Stephen Long 1-0

Dos Pueblos Doubles

Andy Silverstein/Eric Katz 3-0

Malcolm Sutton/Christian Edstrom 3-0

Eric Zmolek/Sean Handley 2-0

Mitch Hanson/Sean Simpson 0-1

Stockdale Singles

Kevin Price 1-2

Matt Nisson 0-3

Rye Nelson 0-3

Stockdale Doubles

Riley Hefferman/Eric Lopez 1-2

Charles Tamer/Danny Kazmi 0-3

Mark Nassar/Kevin Chun 0-3

— Liz Frech coaches boys’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High.