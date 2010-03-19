Saturday, March 31 , 2018, 8:10 pm | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 

Craig Greene: 101 Selling Secrets from a Top Producer

Phil Hoover shares how he stayed on top of his game even in a down market

By Craig Greene | March 19, 2010 | 1:32 p.m.

What does it take to turn lemons into lemonade? Ask Phil Hoover, top-producing real estate agent and author of 101 Real Estate Success Secrets, who had his best year ever in 2009.

While most agents experienced a down market, Hoover saw an opportunity to close a career-high 44 transactions last year.

He shares a few of the selling secrets that have taken him to the top of his game:

» Hold strong to core beliefs. Hoover admits that he almost didn’t finish writing Success Secrets because it seemed so evident that to achieve success in business, you have to be true to your core values. Keep your word. Practice personal accountability and responsibility. And be honest when dealing with people.

» Select good clients. Be selective with whom you work with or you can end up spending a lot of time with people who add gray hair to your head but not much more. Hoover suggests that you work with past clients and ramp up your business through referrals.

» Develop business partnerships. Choose business partners who have compatible sales goals and who add value to your business. Phil also recommends meeting regularly with your partners, especially if these relationships are new. That way, you will both become acquainted with each other’s work styles and feel comfortable making referrals.

With 37 years of experience, Hoover can easily give more than 101 best ways to grow your business, but Selling Secrets will give you more than enough insight to make 2010 your best year ever.

Click here for more information about his book.

— Craig Greene is a senior loan officer at Prospect Mortgage, 3916 State St., Suite 100, Santa Barbara 93105. He can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or 805.898.4211.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 