Craig Greene: 101 Selling Secrets from a Top Producer

Phil Hoover shares how he stayed on top of his game even in a down market

What does it take to turn lemons into lemonade? Ask Phil Hoover, top-producing real estate agent and author of 101 Real Estate Success Secrets, who had his best year ever in 2009.

While most agents experienced a down market, Hoover saw an opportunity to close a career-high 44 transactions last year.

He shares a few of the selling secrets that have taken him to the top of his game:

» Hold strong to core beliefs. Hoover admits that he almost didn’t finish writing Success Secrets because it seemed so evident that to achieve success in business, you have to be true to your core values. Keep your word. Practice personal accountability and responsibility. And be honest when dealing with people.

» Select good clients. Be selective with whom you work with or you can end up spending a lot of time with people who add gray hair to your head but not much more. Hoover suggests that you work with past clients and ramp up your business through referrals.

» Develop business partnerships. Choose business partners who have compatible sales goals and who add value to your business. Phil also recommends meeting regularly with your partners, especially if these relationships are new. That way, you will both become acquainted with each other’s work styles and feel comfortable making referrals.

With 37 years of experience, Hoover can easily give more than 101 best ways to grow your business, but Selling Secrets will give you more than enough insight to make 2010 your best year ever.

— Craig Greene is a senior loan officer at Prospect Mortgage, 3916 State St., Suite 100, Santa Barbara 93105. He can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or 805.898.4211.