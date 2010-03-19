Saturday, March 31 , 2018, 8:06 pm | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Airbus Picks Up and Moves to New Location

The company will have more legroom at its new home on Technology Way in Goleta

By Radius Group Commercial Real Estate | March 19, 2010 | 2:44 p.m.

Radius Group Commercial Real Estate has announced that Santa Barbara Airbus has leased a new larger consolidated location at 750 Technology Way in Goleta, the former home of Cox Communications.

Bob Tuler, Paul Gamberdella and Gene Deering at Radius Group represented both the lessor and Santa Barbara Airbus in the transaction.

The site at 750 Technology Way is adjacent to Santa Barbara Airbus’ former location on Thornwood Drive, where it had been since 1986.

As Santa Barbara Airbus has expanded, it simply outgrew its facilities on Thornwood. On Technology Way, Santa Barbara Airbus has more than 53,000 square feet of fenced parking area, a 5,040-square-foot class “A” office building, 5,000-square-foot shop building and an additional small office building.

“When I first heard about the possibility of 750 Technology Way coming available, I immediately thought of Santa Barbara Airbus,” Tuler said. “There are a limited number of facilities on the entire South Coast that can accommodate the diverse needs of Santa Barbara Airbus. To find one location with a quality office building, paved and secured parking, and shop space in this area is nearly impossible.

Gamberdella added, “When Cox Communications gave notice they would be vacating their location at 750 Technology Way, our marketing enabled us to secure a tenant for the property owner prior to the expiration of the Cox Communication lease. The owner was delighted to have a long-standing, well-known tenant such as Santa Barbara Airbus.”

During the past 18 months, the team has shown its expertise in the Goleta land market. In addition to selling three large pieces of land in Goleta, Tuler, Gamberdella and Deering leased two pieces of land all in excess of one acre.

“We are close to completing one more land lease over 50,000 square feet, which we should be able to disclose in a week’s time,” Tuler said.

