Sotheby’s Realty Wins Eight Advertising Awards

Suzanne Perkins and Lauren Stewart of Sotheby’s International Realty have been recognized for their work by the American Advertising Federation.

The 2010 Coastal California Addy Awards competition honored Sotheby’s International Realty with eight awards.

“Our award-winning advertising and marketing at Sotheby’s International Realty sets us apart from other real estate companies and produces exceptional results for our clients,” said Mark Sierak, Sotheby’s International Realty’s western region vice president of marketing.

This is the second year in a row that Sotheby’s International Realty has entered the Addy Awards, and the company has won both times.

Perkins won six Bronze Addy Awards for her Web site, listing presentation and ads featured in U.S. Equestrian Federation Magazine, Rosewood Magazine, Le Soleil Magazine and Haute Living Magazine. Her Web site was designed by Rick Wangen with Peak Systems, and her full-page ads and listing presentation were designed by Heather Hodina and Tom Ploch.

Stewart, an advertising coordinator, won two Bronze Addy Awards for ads she created for agents, including a two-page spread for Terry Ryken featured in Rosewood Magazine as well as a full-page ad for Julie Greener featured in Haute Living Magazine.

The awards were presented on Thursday at the American Advertising Federation of Santa Barbara’s Addy Evening of Awards at the Contemporary Arts Forum.

The mission of the competition is to recognize and reward creative excellence in the art of advertising. The 2010 Coastal California Addy Awards included entrants from Santa Barbara, Ventura and San Luis Obispo counties plus a portion of Los Angeles County,including Westlake Village and Agoura Hills.

— Greg Tice is a senior vice president and brokerage manager with Sotheby’s International Realty.