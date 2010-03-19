Saturday, March 31 , 2018, 8:07 pm | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 

Sotheby’s Realty Wins Eight Advertising Awards

Suzanne Perkins and Lauren Stewart are recognized by the American Advertising Federation of Santa Barbara

By Greg Tice | March 19, 2010 | 2:29 p.m.

Suzanne Perkins and Lauren Stewart of Sotheby’s International Realty have been recognized for their work by the American Advertising Federation.

The 2010 Coastal California Addy Awards competition honored Sotheby’s International Realty with eight awards.

“Our award-winning advertising and marketing at Sotheby’s International Realty sets us apart from other real estate companies and produces exceptional results for our clients,” said Mark Sierak, Sotheby’s International Realty’s western region vice president of marketing.

This is the second year in a row that Sotheby’s International Realty has entered the Addy Awards, and the company has won both times.

Perkins won six Bronze Addy Awards for her Web site, listing presentation and ads featured in U.S. Equestrian Federation Magazine, Rosewood Magazine, Le Soleil Magazine and Haute Living Magazine. Her Web site was designed by Rick Wangen with Peak Systems, and her full-page ads and listing presentation were designed by Heather Hodina and Tom Ploch.

Stewart, an advertising coordinator, won two Bronze Addy Awards for ads she created for agents, including a two-page spread for Terry Ryken featured in Rosewood Magazine as well as a full-page ad for Julie Greener featured in Haute Living Magazine.

The awards were presented on Thursday at the American Advertising Federation of Santa Barbara’s Addy Evening of Awards at the Contemporary Arts Forum.

The mission of the competition is to recognize and reward creative excellence in the art of advertising. The 2010 Coastal California Addy Awards included entrants from Santa Barbara, Ventura and San Luis Obispo counties plus a portion of Los Angeles County,including Westlake Village and Agoura Hills.

— Greg Tice is a senior vice president and brokerage manager with Sotheby’s International Realty.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 