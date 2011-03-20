Sunday, April 1 , 2018, 6:20 pm | Fog/Mist 56º

 
 
 
 

National Charity League Ticktockers Deliver a Day of Service on Behalf of 4 Philanthropies

McKinley School, Dream Foundation, Casa Pacifica and BUNS benefit from work of over 50 young volunteers

By Amy Giles for National Charity League | March 20, 2011 | 2:52 a.m.

National Charity League of Santa Barbara hosted a day of community service for more than 50 of its Ticktockers, local girls in the seventh through 12th grades. The workday at McKinley School, 350 Loma Alta Drive, benefited Bunnies Urgently Needing Shelter (BUNS), Casa Pacifica, Dream Foundation and McKinley School itself.

The annual event was organized by the NCL Ticktocker Council and the Ticktocker coordinator Belinda Zola.

“I am honored to work with these young women on the council,” said Zola. “They planned a day of volunteer projects benefiting four of our philanthropies, and the Ticktockers responded with grace, efficiency and cheer!”

The girls worked more than a combined 200 hours making bunny toys for BUNS, creating cards for Dream Foundation dream recipients, sorting clothing items donated to Casa Pacifica, and preparing school projects for McKinley teachers.

Throughout the year NCL Ticktockers have devoted nearly 7,000 hours to the 18 local philanthropies supported by the Santa Barbara Chapter.

National Charity League Inc. is dedicated to fostering mother-daughter relationships through philanthropy, leadership development and cultural experience. The Santa Barbara Chapter includes 225 women and daughters who attend grades seven through 12 in Santa Barbara area schools.

Click here for more information about National Charity League.

— Amy Giles is publicity chairwoman of National Charity League of Santa Barbara.

