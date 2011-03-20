Sunday, April 1 , 2018, 6:21 pm | Fog/Mist 56º

 
 
 
 

Business

Noozhawk Showcase: Global Document Imaging Scanning for the Future

Goleta company takes the labor — and your guesswork — out of duplicating documents and preserving them

By Carla Iacovetti, Noozhawk Contributor | March 20, 2011 | 2:14 a.m.

Article Image

Global Document Imaging, or GDI, has been on a steady rise since it opened in 2007, providing the utmost degree of quality customer care for its clients. In just a few short years, the locally based company has joined with the scores of environmentally friendly “green” businesses (such as MoveGreen) providing paperless solutions, and providing answers for vast varieties of important documents.

Services Offered

» Printing (when large volume request overwhelm you)

» Scanning (Great for integrating paper charts into electronic health records, converting legal documents for e-discovery or paperless storage)

» Copying (Large volume document replication)

» Shredding (Confidential document shredding)

“We’re not a Kinko’s,” said Nelson Tran, owner of Global Document Imaging, 6332 Lindmar Drive in Goleta. “We have our own niche. We do high-volume scanning, medical and legal document imaging, scanning, copying, printing and shredding, and we’re good at what we do.”

Every project is different and every project is audited. There are not a lot of walk-ins, but GDI is vertically partnered with businesses like Service Masters and UPS Stores.

“We charge for the finished project, not for the hours,” Tran said. “In the long run, money will be saved.”

GDI’s high-volume scanning is ideal for medical and legal document imaging. When lawyers need to scan or replicate boxes of documents, someone must be hired to do the grunt work. Because both time and labor will be saved, Tran said that using GDI’s high-volume scanning is an economically wise decision for those looking for a paperless solution. In addition, all data is backed up, which is an added protective assurance.

“We’re rapidly growing, even in a economy that has been struggling,” Tran said. “We’re aggressive in our pricing. Located in Santa Barbara, GDI serves all of Santa Barbara County, Ventura County and San Luis Obispo.

“GDI provides advanced technology in a technologically driven world. With our expert staff, we are dedicated to customer satisfaction and saving time and labor.”

GDI is fully licensed and insured.

Facts

» The average document gets copied 19 times.

» It costs an average of $20 in labor to file a document, $120 in labor to find a misfiled document, and $220 in labor to reproduce a lost document.

» 7.5 percent of all documents get lost, while 3 percent of the remainder is misfiled.

» A staff spends 5 percent to 15 percent of its time reading information and up to 50 percent of its time looking for it.

» There are more than 4 trillion paper documents in the United States alone, growing at a rate of 22 percent per year.

» The average worker spends 400 hours a year searching for lost documents.

(Sources: Coopers & Lybrand, Inc. Magazine, Fujitsu)

Noozhawk contributor Carla Iacovetti can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

