Singer/Songwriter Ani DiFranco Coming to Lobero Theatre on Wednesday

Intimate show will also feature special guest Sean Hayes

By L. Paul Mann, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | March 19, 2012 | 4:11 p.m.

Ani DiFranco, one of the area’s most adored singers, is returning to Santa Barbara for an intimate show Wednesday at the historic Lobero Theatre.

The prolific Grammy-winning singer and songwriter has been making beautiful music on her own terms for more than 20 years. She formed her own record company, Righteous Babe Records, at the start of her career in 1990.

DiFranco, a music workaholic, is touring in support of her new album, Which Side Are You On?,  which is no less than the 17th full studio album she has recorded. Her thoughtful lyrics harken back to the style of folk legends such as Arlo Guthrie and Joan Baez, in the 1960s, but with a strong 21st-century political diatribe.

DiFarnco tours with a trio of accomplished musicians, and the veteran performers have honed their skills with countless performances to their credit. Very special guest Sean Hayes has been added to the show.

A few tickets are still available, with prices starting at $39.

