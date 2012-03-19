Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 8:59 am | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Ventura County Center for Nonprofit Leadership to Host Community Open House

The Ventura County Community Foundation invites the public to learn more about the center on April 11

By Hugh Ralston for the Ventura County Community Foundation | March 19, 2012 | 5:29 p.m.

The Center for Nonprofit Leadership at the Ventura County Community Foundation will open its doors to all who are interested in learning more about nonprofit leadership and management from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 11.

The center, which presented 113 workshops to 2,130 attendees in 2011, is in the foundation’s offices, 1317 Del Norte Road, Suite 150 in Camarillo.

Founded in 1991, the center is the only management training center of its kind in Ventura County and fulfills the Community Foundation’s mission to promote and enable local philanthropy.

“The event’s purpose is to provide an informal opportunity to drop by and sample the resources we make available to the nonprofit community in Ventura County,” said Hugh Ralston, VCCF president and CEO. “It is a chance to network, access our resources and connect with the center’s faculty and staff.”

Activities will include a tour of the center’s library and technology center, an orientation to Foundation Directory Online Professional, a top-tier database of more than 100,000 grantmakers and 2.4 million grants as well as introductions to faculty, staff and volunteers.

“This is the perfect venue to ask our seasoned faculty a pressing question about nonprofit management or concerns,” Ralston said.

The event is free, and refreshments will be provided.

For more information, contact Susan Seale, the center’s director of programs, at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or 805.988.0196 x110.

— Hugh Ralston is president and CEO of the Ventura County Community Foundation.

