Dos Pueblos Manhandles Cougars in 15-3 Boys’ Tennis Win

Chargers stay calm and focused in sweeping the first round

By Liz Frech for Dos Pueblos High Boys' Tennis | March 20, 2012 | 2:20 a.m.

In the Channel League opener Monday at the windy courts in Ventura, the Dos Pueblos High School varsity boys’ tennis team took charge of the Cougars — particularly in the first round, where they swept — and came away with a 15-3 win.

In singles action, Sean Handley avenged his 5-7 loss to Jacob Rucker last season and beat him 6-2. In addition, Handley lost only four games in his sweep. Joshua Wang and Patrick Corpuz added another four sets to singles.

In doubles, Dos Pueblos took eight of nine sets. Focus, calmness and energy ruled the day, as well as solid tennis, sportsmanship and mutual respect. Way to go, Chargers!

Next up for the Chargers (4-1, 1-0) is a nonleague match at Westlake after spring break.

Dos Pueblos Singles

Sean Handley 3-0
Joshua Wang 2-1
Patrick Corpuz 2-1

Dos Pueblos Doubles

Jake Roberts/Caleb Franzen 3-0
Mason Casady/Sam Boulanger 3-0
Greg Steigerwald/Andrew Tufenkian 2-0
Ankush Khemani/Noah Gluschankoff 0-1

Ventura Singles

Jacob Rucker 2-1
Nolan Rucker 0-3
Zack Scurrah 0-1
Tai Ford 0-2

Ventura Doubles

Brandon Bushnell/Conner Dann 0-3
Brogan Wheelan/Oscar Desario 1-2
Sean Moran/Chandler Vu 0-3

— Liz Frech coaches boys’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High School.

