Driver Crashes Into Rusty’s Pizza on Cabrillo Boulevard
Damage to the building appeared minimal after Monday's collision
By Michelle Nelson, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @NoozhawkNews |
| March 19, 2012 | 8:05 p.m.
A driver went over a curb and onto the sidewalk and crashed into the Rusty’s Pizza at 15 E. Cabrillo Blvd. in Santa Barbara on Monday afternoon.
Damage to the building appeared minimal, but the front end of the car was crushed.
Santa Barbara police and fire crews responded about 2:45 p.m.
No injuries were reported. The vehicle was towed from the scene.
No further information about the driver or the cause of the crash was available.
