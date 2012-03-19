Email Scam Targets Carpinteria Residents

Sender pretending to be a fellow member of a community group requests that recipients of the letter send money

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department issued a warning Monday of a potential scam targeting residents in Carpinteria.

Sheriff’s Department spokesman Drew Sugars said members of a community-based group received an email from a person pretending to be a fellow member who has been traveling in the United Kingdom and was recently the victim of a robbery.

The letter states that the person has a passport but lost all of his or her cash and credit cards, and requests that the recipient of the email send cash to assist with a hotel bill so the sender can return home.

Sugars said that while several people have received the email, that at this time the Sheriff’s Department is unaware of any actual victims of the scam.

Anyone who receives one of these emails is asked to report it to police.

