Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 8:45 am | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Local News

In Considering Pedestrian Safety Improvements on Milpas, City Staff Take to the Streets

Site visit with traffic engineers precedes Thursday's joint meeting of the Transportation and Circulation Committee and Neighborhood Advisory Council

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | March 20, 2012 | 2:47 a.m.

Santa Barbara traffic engineers, who hosted a site visit Monday designed to address how best to improve pedestrian safety at the Milpas Street intersection where 15-year-old Sergio Romero died last year, suggested restriping parts of that busy corridor or installing pedestrian-activated overhead flashers.

Romero was struck and killed Oct. 7, 2011, in the crosswalk at Milpas and Ortega streets when a speeding vehicle in the slow lane didn’t stop for him. The 20-year-old driver, Manuel Flores Jr. of Santa Barbara, has been sentenced to a year in jail after pleading no contest to vehicular manslaughter.

The accident drew new attention to the pedestrian safety issues on Milpas Street, and city staff members have come up with improvement ideas — though none of them include traffic signals, the most common request by community members.

Traffic engineer Derek Bailey and his team will present the options at a joint meeting of the Transportation and Circulation Committee and Neighborhood Advisory Council at 6 p.m. Thursday in the David Gebhard Meeting Room at 630 Garden St.

Bailey, who held the site visit with committee members Monday, recommended that pedestrian-activated flashers be installed on Milpas Street at both the Ortega and Yanonali intersections, or have neighborhood restriping with a median “refuge island” or curb extensions, so there are fewer lanes for walkers to cross, added bike lanes and wider parking lanes.

By itself, according to Bailey, restriping simply to make fewer lanes to cross wouldn’t make crossing easy for pedestrians.

His staff also has proposed removing crosswalks, which they say give “a false sense of security for pedestrians,” or installing “refuge islands” with a median so pedestrians have shorter distances to cross, in addition to the pedestrian-activated flashers. Some of the ideas would result in fewer parking spaces and the possibility of eliminating the northbound bus stop at Ortega Street, which concerned some committee members and interested citizens.

It takes a 21-second gap to cross the street, Bailey said; he even timed it once with a stopwatch. When the street is busy, it would be difficult to ever make it without cars stopping or the pedestrian speeding up, which one woman demonstrated when she broke into a run halfway across the street since some cars didn’t stop.

Bailey said medians and curb extensions would make pedestrians more visible to cars, but the only good protection is a concrete wall.

“Everything gets hit sooner or later,” he said.

About an hour before the site visit, a motorist jumped the curb and crashed into the Rusty’s Pizza on Cabrillo Boulevard.

Like every meeting on this topic, people asked Bailey about installing traffic lights. He has said they aren’t warranted because there hasn’t been enough traffic or number of accidents that could have been prevented by a light.

The Latino Democrats surveyed at least 100 neighbors and business owners near the two intersections and asked about the proposed improvements, executive committee member Olivia Uribe said at the site visit. Of the proposals, residents supported the medians with pedestrian-activated flashers for maximized visibility to cars. However, they overwhelmingly asked for a traffic signal.

“It doesn’t make sense to the community why we can’t have a light,” she said.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 