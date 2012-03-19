Road Work Scheduled at State Street and Constance Avenue

Public Works crews will perform street repairs in the area Wednesday and Thursday

This Wednesday and Thursday, March 21-22, the City of Santa Barbara Public Works Department will repair the street surface at the intersection of State Street and Constance Avenue.

Repair work will be conducted between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Street closures and detours will be required during construction; however, emergency vehicle access will be maintained at all times. Residents in the area may experience noise from grinders, truck back-up alarms and other equipment noise associated with pavement construction.

When the repairs are complete, the intersection will provide a smooth diving and walking surface. The Public Works Department appreciates the community’s patience and cooperation during the construction.

— Adam Hendel is a supervising engineer for the City of Santa Barbara Public Works Department.