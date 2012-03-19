Two Ticket Holders Win Big in Santa Barbara Home Raffle’s First Drawing

Purchase tickets by Thursday to be eligible for a Bonus Prize drawing on April 5

The first in a series of drawings for the Eighth Santa Barbara Million Dollar Home Raffle was held Saturday at Paseo Nuevo, and more than 100 prizes were awarded.

Among the major prize winners were Mark Schoning of Lompoc, who won a Mercedes Benz C Class lease or $15,000, and Jane Chapman of Santa Barbara, who won $10,000.

Schoning said he has been a fan of the Santa Barbara Home Raffle for years and purchased two tickets that qualified him to win one of the two cars offered.

“What a wonderful surprise to win,” he said. “I can’t wait to test drive the Mercedes. I’ve been thinking about buying a new car.”

Chapman, a Santa Barbara native, was a first-time raffle ticket buyer and elected to purchase her raffle tickets because of her affinity for two of the raffle’s beneficiaries — the Santa Barbara Contemporary Arts Forum and the Teacher’s Fund.

“My husband and I are expecting a child in June, so this is great news for us,” she said. “I’m not a gambler and have never done anything like this, but it was a great way to support two causes — education and the arts — that I believe in.”

The next Bonus Prize drawing will be held at 6 p.m. April 5 at the Center Court in Paseo Nuevo. To qualify for this drawing you will need to purchase tickets by this Thursday, March 22.

“Our final drawing is May 6 and will once again be held at Paseo Nuevo,” said Susan Goggin, developer of the raffle. “The public is invited to watch us award our Grand Prize of $1 million or a home in Santa Barbara — winner’s choice — for the eighth year since we launched in 2004.”

Call 805.884.5900 or click here for a list of winners, raffle prizes, rules and home photos. Tickets are $150, and only 19,000 tickets are available.

— Susan Goggin represents the Santa Barbara Million Dollar Home Raffle.