Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 9:02 am | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Two Ticket Holders Win Big in Santa Barbara Home Raffle’s First Drawing

Purchase tickets by Thursday to be eligible for a Bonus Prize drawing on April 5

By Susan Goggin for the Santa Barbara Million Dollar Home Raffle | March 19, 2012 | 1:59 p.m.

The first in a series of drawings for the Eighth Santa Barbara Million Dollar Home Raffle was held Saturday at Paseo Nuevo, and more than 100 prizes were awarded.

Santa Barbara native Jane Chapman, manager of the Jane restaurant on State Street, won $10,000 on Saturday in the first in a series of drawings for the Eighth Santa Barbara Million Dollar Home Raffle.
Santa Barbara native Jane Chapman, manager of the Jane restaurant on State Street, won $10,000 on Saturday in the first in a series of drawings for the Eighth Santa Barbara Million Dollar Home Raffle. (Santa Barbara Million Dollar Home Raffle photo)

Among the major prize winners were Mark Schoning of Lompoc, who won a Mercedes Benz C Class lease or $15,000, and Jane Chapman of Santa Barbara, who won $10,000.

Schoning said he has been a fan of the Santa Barbara Home Raffle for years and purchased two tickets that qualified him to win one of the two cars offered.

“What a wonderful surprise to win,” he said. “I can’t wait to test drive the Mercedes. I’ve been thinking about buying a new car.”

Chapman, a Santa Barbara native, was a first-time raffle ticket buyer and elected to purchase her raffle tickets because of her affinity for two of the raffle’s beneficiaries — the Santa Barbara Contemporary Arts Forum and the Teacher’s Fund.

“My husband and I are expecting a child in June, so this is great news for us,” she said. “I’m not a gambler and have never done anything like this, but it was a great way to support two causes — education and the arts — that I believe in.”

The next Bonus Prize drawing will be held at 6 p.m. April 5 at the Center Court in Paseo Nuevo. To qualify for this drawing you will need to purchase tickets by this Thursday, March 22.

“Our final drawing is May 6 and will once again be held at Paseo Nuevo,” said Susan Goggin, developer of the raffle. “The public is invited to watch us award our Grand Prize of $1 million or a home in Santa Barbara — winner’s choice — for the eighth year since we launched in 2004.”

Call 805.884.5900 or click here for a list of winners, raffle prizes, rules and home photos. Tickets are $150, and only 19,000 tickets are available.

— Susan Goggin represents the Santa Barbara Million Dollar Home Raffle.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 