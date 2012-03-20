Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 8:52 am | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Judge Proposes Smart Meter Opt-Out Option for Edison Customers

The plan, which will go before the California Public Utilities Commission, would allow residents to keep or reinstall their analog meters

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | updated logo | March 20, 2012 | 12:53 a.m.

A judge has proposed an option for residents served by Southern California Edison who want to opt out of the SmartConnect program after pushback against the widespread installation of smart meters by electricity providers.

The program would be similar to the plan adopted by Pacific Gas & Electric and would allow residents to either keep or reinstall their analog meters in lieu of the new wireless smart meters.

The proposal will go before the California Public Utilities Commission in the coming months. The CPUC could adopt all or part of the decision written by Administrative Law Judge Amy Yip-Kikugawa or prepare its own decision on an opt-out program.

Scroll below to read the decision.

Edison started installing the SmartConnect meters in Santa Barbara County in March, and reluctant residents can currently put their names on a “delay list” to postpone installation. If an opt-out program is adopted, Edison customers on the “delay list” would have to schedule an installation or sign up for the opt-out program.

The judge’s decision orders Edison to establish opt-out procedures for residential customers and inform customers of that option. Residents can keep their current meter or, if a SmartConnect meter has already been installed, have Edison put back the kind of meter they previously had.

Yip-Kikugawa proposes the same fees and monthly charges that PG&E uses for its opt-out program: a $75 one-time fee and $10 monthly charge for non-CARE customers, and a $10 fee and $5 monthly charge for CARE customers.

The charge is justified since SCE would incur additional costs from purchasing, maintaining and reading two types of meters, according to the decision. Metering standards are moving toward “today’s technology” of smart meters and “as a result, this decision further finds that customers electing the opt-out option shall be responsible for costs associated with providing the option.”

It’s free to put an SEC electric account on the delay list or have the smart meter installed. Energy companies say that while there may be a 1.6 percent customer rate change with the meters, customers can actually save money once they can monitor their daily usage.

Landlords and property owners do not have control over the installation; only the person responsible for paying the SCE account bill can put their homes on the delay list, according to an SCE representative.

Residents who operate life support medical equipment in their home should call 800.973.2356, since electric service will be interrupted for about one minute during installation of the smart meter.

For installation questions, call Corix Utilities at 877.407.2317. To postpone installation, call SCE’s main numbers at 800.810.2369 for English and 800.477.4455 for Spanish.

Community groups that oppose smart meter installation applauded the ruling, including the Consumers Power Alliance and the Santa Barbara Tea Party.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Proposed smart meter opt-out program for Edison

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 