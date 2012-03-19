Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 9:01 am | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Story of Tolerance to Play Out at Local Schools

Our Revolution depicts a personal journey in bringing to life the words 'all men are created equal'

By Wendy Shelton for the Santa Barbara County Education Office | March 19, 2012 | 2:23 p.m.

History will unfold on the stages of Goleta Valley, La Colina, La Cumbre and Santa Barbara junior high schools, plus Hope, Cleveland, McKinley, Roosevelt and Anacapa elementary schools during the week of April 2-6, when Beyond Tolerance sponsors a Living Voices production of Our Revolution.

The play, written by Rachel Atkins, depicts the story of one of many common citizens who fought to bring the words “all men are created equal” to life in 1776.

Beyond Tolerance, a nonprofit organization run under the umbrella of the Santa Barbara County Education Office and the Santa Barbara Unified School District, is now in its 14th year serving schools with programs that promote respect for cultural diversity.

The programs are available to elementary and secondary educators free of charge through donor funding.

“We hope that through the school year students and teachers will recognize the value of the trips to the Simon Wiesenthal Museum of Tolerance offered to students in eighth and 10th grades,” program director Adele Rosen said. “Each year over 1,000 students and their teachers are bused to the museum in Los Angeles.

“We also offer classroom teaching that promotes self-reflection and critical thinking to all fifth and sixth grades through the programs ‘Dear Kitty’ and ‘Immigrants.’ An active dialogue about differences, beliefs, practices and conflicts leads to the known dangers of bullying. Each student is encouraged to stand up to bullying, and students are encouraged to sign a pledge to end bullying in his classroom.”

Rosen is bringing the popular Living Voices program to the area for the 14th year. The dynamic, solo performance combines archival film and personal experiences that turns history into a moving personal journey.

For more information, click here or call Rosen at 805.898.2700.

— Wendy Shelton is the director of communications for the Santa Barbara County Education Office.

