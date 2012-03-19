Trinity Episcopal Church to Host Organist Katya Gotsdiner-McMahan

The American Guild of Organists-Santa Barbara Chapter and Organ Masterworks of Trinity Episcopal Church will present a performance by Katya Gotsdiner-McMahan at 3:30 p.m. April 15 at the church, 1500 State St. in Santa Barbara. Admission is free.

Gotsdiner-McMahan, born in Russia, holds undergraduate and graduate degrees in organ and musicology from the Moscow Tchaikovsky State Conservatory, including a doctor of musical arts degree in organ performance, and a master of music degree in church music with organ emphasis from the University of Kansas.

She has performed at concert halls and churches in Moscow and throughout Russia, as well as in Austria, Italy, the Netherlands and the United States. She has been featured on Russian state radio and television, including a performance with the Russian National Orchestra, and has performed and lectured about Russian organ music at UCLA, the University of Kansas and in Amsterdam.

She currently holds the position of organist at First Presbyterian Church of San Luis Obispo.

Program

» Marcel Dupré (1886-1971), Cortège et Litanie, Opus 19 No. 2

» Herbert Howells (1892-1983), Sarabande for the Morning of Easter

» Lynnwood Farnam (1885-1941) Toccata on “O Filii et Filiae”

» Francisco Correa de Arauxo, Tiento de Medio Registro de dos Tiples (1583/84-1564), De Septimo tono

» Valeri Kikta (1941), Burlesque from the Sixth Organ Suite “Carpathian Meditations”

» William Bolcom (1938), Gospel Prelude “What a Friend We Have in Jesus”

» Aram Khachaturyan (1903-1978), Sabre Dance from the Ballet “Gayaneh” (arranged by Friedemann Winklhofer)

— David Gell represents Trinity Episcopal Church.