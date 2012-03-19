Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 8:58 am | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Yanni Coming to Santa Barbara Bowl on July 21

Performer's local concert part of North America tour; tickets go on sale Saturday

By Jesse Lee Weiss for Nederlander Concerts | March 19, 2012

Nederlander Concerts will present legendary composer and performer Yanni in a stop at the Santa Barbara Bowl on Saturday, July 21 as part of his concert tour of North America.

Tickets for the Santa Barbara concert will go on sale at 11 a.m. this Saturday, March 24.

Yanni has inspired millions of fans around the world. In concert, his passionate, soaring melodies and lush orchestration create a spirited and uplifting musical experience like no other.

Yanni will kick off a world tour on April 17 with a North American itinerary, and a string of additional dates has just been added throughout July and August.

After the completion of the North American dates, Yanni will tour South America in fall 2012. In 2013, he will embark on a multicity tour of China.

Yanni’s world tour coincides with the April 17 CD and DVD release of Yanni: Live at El Morro, Puerto Rico (Sony Music), capturing two sold‐out concerts in December at the historic 16th‐century Castillo San Felipe del Morro in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

The dates were the first‐ever performances at this recognized UNESCO Heritage site, and the shows were filmed in high‐definition and recorded in Dolby Digital 5.1 surround sound. Performing at the castle represented a 20‐year dream come true for Yanni, building on the legacy of iconic global sites that have played host to his concerts, including the Acropolis in Greece, the Taj Mahal in India and the Forbidden City in China (he was the first western performer to play at the latter two).

Click here to pre‐order Yanni: Live at El Morro, Puerto Rico. The album also made its nationwide PBS debut on March 3. Yanni is one of public television’s all‐time top fundraisers, and this latest special marks his 10th collaboration with PBS.

On tour, Yanni and his orchestra will play favorites from throughout his career, as well as selections from his latest album, Truth of Touch.

Tickets to the July 21 concert range from $43 to $129, plus applicable service charges. The Santa Barbara Bowl is located at 1122 N. Milpas St. Call 805.962.7411.

— Jesse Lee Weiss represents Nederlander Concerts.

 
