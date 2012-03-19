Cellist Yo-Yo Ma to Perform ‘Reflecting on a Life in Music’

UCSB Arts & Lectures will present the most celebrated classical musician in the world, cellist Yo-Yo Ma, in an inspiring lecture-demonstration titled “Reflecting on a Life in Music” at 8 p.m. Thursday, April 5 at the Granada Theatre, 1214 State St. in Santa Barbara.

The special presentation will incorporate video, performance and discussion to address the role of music in today’s global culture.

Hailed by the New York Times as “a national institution,” Ma is the recipient of many prestigious awards, including a 2010 Presidential Medal of Freedom and more than 15 Grammys.

Whether performing new or familiar works from the cello repertoire or exploring music forms outside Western culture — as with his much lauded Silk Road Project — Ma is a consummate artist whose unique passion never fails to stimulate the imagination and stir the soul.

Tickets to “Reflecting on a Life in Music” range from $35 to $65 for general admission; $150 for a Gold Circle ticket (which includes VIP seating and an exclusive champagne reception); and $21 for UCSB students with a current student ID. Tickets are limited.

For more information, click here or call 805.893.3535.

— Karna Hughes is a senior writer and publicist for UCSB Arts & Lectures.