Sunday, June 17 , 2018, 9:39 pm | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Closing Arguments Begin in Murder Trial of 2010 Slaying of Eastside Store Clerk

Three suspected gang members face charges in the brutal beating of Santa Barbara resident George Ied

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | updated logo | March 19, 2013 | 5:48 p.m.

The fate of three defendants suspected of murder will be before one South Coast jury later this week. Closing statements in the case began Monday.

The trial revolves around the death of George Ied, a case that has been before the jury for more than a month as they consider the evidence.

Three suspected gang members face murder charges in the attack on Ied, 36, who was severely beaten in October 2010. He was walking from his workplace, the Mi Fiesta Liquor store on Milpas Street, to his home on Punta Gorda Street when he was attacked, and was left to die on the sidewalk.

Brothers Ismael and Miguel Parra, and Steven Santana and Michael Cardenas were arrested in the case, and the trial began in February for the Parras and Cardenas. They are facing charges of first-degree murder with gang enhancements and committing a crime to benefit a criminal street gang.

Santana pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and gang-related charges in 2011, and was a key witness for the prosecution at trial. The Parra brothers had been released from prison for crimes uncovered during Operation Gator Roll, which occurred in 2007, and had returned to the community.

Prosecutor Hans Almgren as well as defense attorney Michael Hanley, who is representing Ismael Parra, began closing statements Monday.

Almgren began much as he did in opening statements, by reminding the jury who Ied was before his death.

“His life was cut short by these four defendants,” he said.

There were plenty of inconsistencies with witness testimony from the trial, including from Ismael Parra himself who testified for two days.

The one consistency with Parra and Santana was that Michael Cardenas — known as “Psycho Mike” among other gang members — was the most violent that night, he said.

Santana testified earlier in the trial that Cardenas had “stomped on Ied’s head like he was putting out a cigarette,” Almgren recalled.

The prosecutor showed graphic pictures of Ied in his hospital bed, as well as pictures of his head and face, badly swollen and beaten. It was in that state that he was in the hospital for several days, when his brother Antun had to make the decision to pull him off life support, Almgren said.

Almgren showed multiple photos of Cardenas with wounds on both of his hands and large bruises on his back, indicating that Ied fought back before his death. A coroner had confirmed earlier in the trial that Ied’s hands had been bruised in a way that supported that.

Almgren said that all four of the men intended to assault Ied, but that at least Cardenas had intended to commit murder, and kept beating the man while he was unconscious.

“Why would you keep going on someone whose unconscious unless you wanted to kill them?”Almgren asked.

Santana testified that Cardenas initiated the assault, and asked Ied if he had a few dollars. Ied said something back, after which Cardenas hit him in the face and Ismael Parra also followed to confront the man, and began kicking and stomping on him. Miguel and Santana followed suit, he had testified.

A year before the assault on Ied, there was another assault case linked to Cardenas, Almgren said. Photos were shown of Jimmy Randels, with large amounts of swelling and even a footprint visible on his forehead, wounds given by Cardenas after Randels gave him his wallet.

“The only difference between this case and Mr. Ied’s is that Mr. Randels didn’t die,’ Almgren said.

Even if jurors had questions about Santana’s testimony, the physical evidence is powerful, he said.

Drops of blood were shown going into Miguel Parra’s room, George Ied’s DNA was found on a bedsheet in the room, and IDs for Cardenas and Miguel Parra were found in the room, as if hastily removed from the clothes later burned in a backyard barbecue, he said.

“They start pulling off clothes. ... But they couldn’t get rid of it all, there was just too much blood,” Almgren said.

Ismael Parra had multiple changes to his story and was wearing a tank top with Ied’s blood on it, he said.

Almgren surmised that Cardenas put his hand on a nearby truck to brace himself while kicking Ied. The palm print of Ied’s blood had seven points of agreement with Cardenas’ own print, an expert had testified earlier in the trial.

Attorney Michael Hanley, who is representing Ismael Parra, was next to make his arguments. Hanley reminded them that it took two weeks to select the jury, and that “everyone had a feeling you could be fair and follow the law,” he said.

Hanley said that a murder charge would require premeditation and deliberation, and that Almgren had to prove beyond a reasonable doubt what was in Ismael Parra’s mind before the assault.

Hanley made the case that Ismael actually tried to intervene by running over to Ied, who was being punched by Cardenas and Santana. Ismael allegedly fell on top of Ied and threw a number of punches in order to save face with the other two gang members.

As in his opening statements, Hanley painted Ismael as someone who tried to get away from the gang and made bad choices, including drug trafficking.

“Is he guilty of bad judgment? You bet,” he said. “Murder, no way.”

Hanley said Parra’s hands showed some damage but not as much as Santana’s, and that Ismael is entitled to an acquittal.

“If it’s a doubt in your mind, it’s a doubt,” he told he jury. “That’s the law your promised to follow.”

Hanley took issue with Santana, who said he has a jumped in gang member unlike Ismael Parra, and said that Santana “was the wrong dance partner for the DA.”

Because Santana’s story changed from his initial testimony, “he knows his fate is on the line for him,” Hanley said. “He’s trying to reach law enforcement’s ideal of what happened. ... On that the case rests.”

Closing statements are scheduled to resume at 9 a.m. Wednesday, and attorneys Adam Pearlman, representing Michael Cardenas, and Sam Eaton, representing Miguel Parra, are expected to issue their closing arguments,

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 