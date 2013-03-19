Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse to ‘Kick Butts’ in Promoting Tobacco-Free Youths

Wednesday is National Kick Butts Day, and the Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse is participating in this national awareness day in local schools through creative activities aimed at continuing conversations about healthy lifestyles.

Kick Butts Day began 18 years ago to protect youth from tobacco, and one strategy is to demonstrate the deceptive marketing strategies of the tobacco industry. This day of awareness promotes a tobacco-free lifestyle and teaches youth the critical thinking tools that can guide them as they encounter a variety of situations for the first time.

“As a Y.S.S., I am constantly looking for ways to get students involved in activities that focus on healthy choices and are also a service to the community,” said Jennifer Sidhwa, youth service specialist at La Cumbre Junior High School.

She will take her Club Live students to clean the beach of cigarette butts after school on Kick Butts Day.

The Friday Night Live/Club Live Partnership is working with the Santa Barbara Tobacco Prevention Settlement Program to “protect the public from the harmful effects of tobacco and secondhand smoke.” Using their previous experience with park clean-ups, tobacco outreach education, and tobacco retail assessments, the Friday Night Live Leadership Coalition is working on policy advocacy to reduce tobacco sales to minors and will conduct community outreach in the City of Goleta in honor of Kick Butts Day.

The Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse is “building a safer, healthier community” through its prevention programs beginning with elementary and secondary school youth.

Click here for information about the programs of the Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse, and click here to learn more about National Kick Butts Day.

— Lauren Haines is the media and special events manager for the Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse.