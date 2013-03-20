Sunday, June 17 , 2018, 9:27 pm | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Dos Pueblos D’Penguineers Ready to Roll with New Robot

By Malika Agrawal for the Dos Pueblos Engineering Academy | March 20, 2013 | 12:34 a.m.

Robots will be rolling and Frisbees will be flying when the Dos Pueblos Engineering Academy’s Team 1717 travels to Long Beach this weekend to take part in the Los Angeles Regional FIRST Robotics Competition.

Working day and night over the past six weeks, Team 1717 has created from scratch a swerving, spinning, Frisbee-shooting, pyramid-climbing robot.

The Long Beach event is the first step on the road to the national championships later this spring, where the D’Penguineers have a long record of success.

This season’s robot, known as Penguin Bot VIII, will battle it out in the new FIRST Robotics game called “Ultimate Ascent.” The six-week build season leading up to this weekend challenged students to the utmost, but the team pushed through and is ecstatic to compete in this weekend’s event.

“I can’t believe the competition is already here,” Team 1717 member Thomas Dwelley said. “Time has gone by so fast, and I really can’t wait to compete.”

The students and mentors will be traveling to the Long Beach Arena on Wednesday night to compete in the three-day FIRST Robotics Regional Competition. On Thursday, the teams will assemble in the “pit” to get their robot ready for practice matches. Qualifying will begin Friday, and then on Saturday, the teams will fight for a place in the FIRST Robotics World Championship, to be held in St. Louis, Mo., in April.

Team 1717 has great support from the Dos Pueblos High School community; numerous students attend the main event in fan buses headed toward Long Beach Arena on Saturday for the final matches.

“I’m really excited to be able to compete against other great teams and experience my first competition,” said Nimisha Shinday, a member of the robotics team.

These Team 1717 students have been waiting for this moment since they were incoming freshmen. Now that they are seniors, they finally have the chance to put their robot through its paces. Follow the Team 1717 Twitter page by clicking here and like Team 1717 on Facebook by clicking here for updates on how the team is performing in Long Beach.

— Malika Agrawal represents the Dos Pueblos Engineering Academy.

