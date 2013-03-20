Santa Barbara Council Orders ‘Scofflaw’ Landlord Back to Drawing Board for Proposed Residence

Westside neighbors concerned about a development from a controversial landlord achieved a major victory from the Santa Barbara City Council on Tuesday when members told the developer to go back to the drawing board.

Dario Pini recently submitted an application to the city to build a two-story, four-bedroom, four-bathroom residence at 1911 Chino St., directly behind a single-family home that he already rents out.

The city’s Architectural Board of Review got a glimpse of the project earlier this year, dividing the board with a 4-3 vote in favor of moving ahead.

The project is the first to be submitted by Pini since the city filed a civil suit against him in December, alleging that his properties were poorly managed, filled with code violations and packed with too many residents. The suit threatened to put the properties into receivership until the violations are fixed.

On Tuesday, the council agreed unanimously that Pini must adequately address the problems at the properties listed in the lawsuit before he would be issued a permit at his Chino Street property.

Before their decision, City Attorney Steve Wiley offered some pointed words about Pini.



“He is the definition of a scofflaw,” he said. “Mr. Pini has a history with the city of abusing these sorts of things ... we have found, and this goes back many years.”

Wiley said that as recently as last week, Pini was trenching on West Cota Street without a permit and hit a gas main.

The city filed a lawsuit against Pini in the 1990s, and saw some improvement for about four years, but the properties eventually fell into disrepair again.

Pini spoke at Tuesday’s meeting and said that all of the problems in December’s lawsuit had been corrected within eight days, and that the suit was on its way to resolution.

About a half-dozen neighbors also spoke up Tuesday and were dubious about Pini’s track record.

The Rev. Kenneth Collier said he lives in the neighborhood, and “it’s a very special place and we want to preserve it that way. ... We don’t want the history of Mr. Pini’s management repeating in our neighborhood. It’s not workforce housing we object to … It’s how that property is maintained. [Pini] has broken our trust over and over and over.”

Resident Evelyn Lee has spearheaded the neighborhood effort to get Pini to clean up the Chino Street property.

“There will be other neighborhoods who will have this battle again and again,” she said, urging the council to uphold the neighbor’s appeal.

Council members expressed concern about more design-related issues, such as the number of bathrooms in the project, the parking as well as some of the larger implications.

“This proposal may follow the rules, but Mr. Pini has a history of not following the rules,” Councilwoman Cathy Murillo said.

The number of bathrooms created a boarding-house style set up, and “we are knowingly creating a situation where we are going to be creating problems for this neighborhood,” she said.

After Tuesday’s vote, the project must go back to ABR to look at changes, that could include removing a bathroom and studying a reduction in square footage of the project.

In the meantime, Pini got a stern warning from Mayor Helene Schneider on Tuesday.

“I truly hope tonight is the beginning where we can see immediate and sustained compliance from you, Mr. Pini,” she said. “We need to have immediate and sustained correction. ... You’re not going to get the permits until we see that kind of compliance.”

— Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.