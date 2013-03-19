Sunday, June 17 , 2018, 9:43 pm | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Santa Maria Promoting Water Conservation for ‘Fix a Leak Week’

By Myra Ritchie for the City of Santa Maria | March 19, 2013 | 3:19 p.m.

From March 18-24, the City of Santa Maria Utilities Department is observing Fix a Leak Week.

This is the fifth year the City of Santa Maria has partnered with the Environmental Protection Agency and with other water purveyors to promote water conservation through leak detection and repair.

Fix a Leak Week is an opportunity to improve the water efficiency of your home by checking for — and fixing — leaks. Leaks can account for, on average, more than 11,000 gallons of wasted water at home every year. That is more than enough water to fill a backyard swimming pool.

Here are a few facts about leaks:

» Leaks waste water and cost you money.

» Fixing household water leaks can save homeowners more than 10 percent on their water bills.

» Common types of leaks found in the home include leaking toilet flappers, dripping faucets and other leaking valves — these are all easily correctable.

» Checking for leaks in pipe hoses, faucets, and couplings yourself is simple, inexpensive, and can save you and your family about 100 gallons each month.

» Keeping your home leak-free by repairing dripping faucets, toilet valves and showerheads, in most cases, does not require major investment.

The average loss of water leaking faucets over a period of one month can be quite significant:

» 30 drops per minute, 54 gallons per month

» 60 drops per minute, 113 gallons per month

» 120 drops per minute, 237 gallons per month

» ½-inch stream of water, 1,014 gallons per month

» 1½-inch stream of water, 2,202 gallons per month

As a Water Sense® partner concerned with preserving our nation’s water supply, the Utilities Department can help you learn more. To learn more about water conservation, or to schedule a complimentary in-home water audit, you may contact the City of Santa Maria Utilities Department at 805.925.0951 x7235. For more information, click here or click here.

— Myra Ritchie is a water conservation specialist for the City of Santa Maria.

