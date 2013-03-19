Two Women Arrested in Orcutt Car Vandalism Spree

Two women were arrested Tuesday on felony vandalism charges after aerosol paint stripper was used on vehicles in an Orcutt neighborhood, causing thousands of dollars in damage, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

An investigation into the incidents began shortly after 11 p.m. Monday, when sheriff’s deputies responded to a home on Amethyst Drive. A resident reported that his vehicle had been vandalized, said Kelly Hoover, a Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman.

The car had been sprayed with a chemical that caused the paint to bubble, she said.

Six residents in the area northwest of Patterson and Bradley reported similar damage to their vehicles occurring between 11 p.m. and 1 a.m., she said.

While investigating one incident of vandalism, a deputy saw a vehicle matching the description of one seen driving away from the area — a black Dodge Nitro — and pulled the suspect vehicle over at Clark Avenue.

“During the traffic stop, the two women in the car were determined to be responsible due to evidence found in the car,” Hoover said.

Megan Michelle Lagua, 22, of Santa Maria and Alyssa Marie Saucedo, 18, of Guadalupe were arrested and have been booked into the Santa Maria substation. Bail was set at $20,000 each.

Hoover said one of the vandalized cars appeared to be targeted, while the others were randomly chosen.

Damage to the vehicles was estimated to be thousands of dollars, she said.

Detectives believe there may be more victims and urge anyone who has paint peeling off their vehicles in the areas where the vandalism occurred to call the Santa Maria substation at 805.934.6150 to file a report.

