Spectrum Athletic Club: Downtown Club Offers Free Fitness Stimulus Seminar

By Dennis Baker | March 19, 2009 | 9:50 p.m.

The economy getting you down? The stock market and the mortgage crisis may be out of your control but now is the time to get healthy, stay healthy and stay positive. Spectrum Athletic Club of Downtown Santa Barbara wants to help! Spectrum is providing FREE Fitness Stimulus seminars to educate you on the benefits of taking care of yourself in this stressful economic environment. The affects of stress on our health can contribute to serious health problems. Spectrum wants you to stay healthy and focused on being a strong, capable and productive person. Having a goal that is within your control, and reaching that goal, builds confidence and will help you weather these tough times.

The next seminar, “Groundbreaking Realities of Nutrition and Fitness,” will begin with refreshments at 6:30 p.m. March 31, followed by the seminar from 7-7:45 p.m.at the Canary Hotel, 31 W. Carrillo St., a co-sponsor of the event and next-door to the Downtown Spectrum location, 21 W. Carrillo St.

The seminars include topics such as getting to know your primal body and mind mechanics, stress, the great equalizer, the importance of strength training, the secrets of keeping your diet and meeting your goals. The seminars are being taught by master trainer Leon Jesmanowicz, a trainer since 2000 and whose education includes kinesiology and athletic training from SBCC. Jesmanowicz holds certifications from ISSA in personal training, performance nutrition, and NASM in personal training and is a NPC Competitive Body Builder.

“My passion is helping people become more healthy by helping them to reach their fitness goals thereby changing there lives for the long-term,” Jesmanowicz said.

Whether you’re an experienced fitness enthusiast or a novice looking to get started, we can provide you with the tools specifically designed for your success! Break the cycle of fatigue and stress and let us help with a Fitness Stimulus program that will help you withstand the current economic downturn!

The seminar is free, but you must RSVP to attend. For more information or to sign up, call 805.965.0999.

Dennis Baker represents Spectrum Athletic Club.

 

