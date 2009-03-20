Christie Glanville Joins Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara Board

Christie Glanville was recently elected to the board of directors of the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara.

A kindergarten instructor at Laguna Blanca School, Glanville has more than 20 years experience in the education. She is a member of the National Association for the Education of Young Children and of the California Kindergarten Association. Glanville earned undergraduate degrees from Loyola Marymount University and UCSB, as well as a teaching credential from UCSB.

She is a former recipient of scholarships from the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara and lives in Santa Barbara with her husband, John, and son.

The Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara inspires, encourages and supports Santa Barbara County students in their pursuit of college, graduate and vocational education through financial aid advising and scholarships.

Founded in 1962, the foundation has helped more than 23,000 students with awards totaling more than $55 million in scholarships and loans. The foundation also provides financial aid advising and workshops for more than 19,000 students and parents each year.

— Rebecca Anderson is development director at the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara.