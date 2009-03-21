Michael Chiacos: Charging Up for a Better Transportation Future

New vehicles are taking advantage of high-tech, low-energy advancements — and you can see a number of them at Santa Barbara's Earth Day festival

Did you know there are people in our community powering their cars on energy from the sun? These early adopters own electric vehicles and solar panels. Electric motors are around three times more efficient than internal combustion engines, emit zero tailpipe pollutants, and can be powered by renewable energy like wind and solar power. Thus the Tesla Roadster, an all-electric high performance sports car, is around twice as efficient as a Toyota Prius, and doesn’t use a drop of gasoline!

GM, Toyota, Nissan, Ford, and almost every major auto manufacturer (and many smaller startups like Tesla) are developing electric vehicles of all types. Some niche electric vehicles are available now, and many full-function vehicles have launch dates of later this year or next. Read on to learn about new tax credits to help make these vehicles more affordable. You can see for yourself the Tesla Roadster and this electric car future at the April 19 Green Car Show at Alameda Park. This all-day show is part of the South Coast Earth Day Festival, which my organization, the Community Environmental Council, hosts. Electric vehicles fit well into this year’s theme of “Life After Oil.”

The Tesla Roadster is the vanguard — the first available vehicle in a new generation of electric vehicles, or EVs. These full-function vehicles’ torque-rich electric motors provide impressive performance in a more environmentally friendly manner. High performance lithium batteries provide longer ranges and more power density than past batteries. Nissan and Ford are leading major manufacturers, with EVs planned for showrooms next year.

Partially electric plug-in hybrids, or PHEVs, are also coming soon. PHEVs are like today’s hybrids but with a larger battery and plug, enabling them to travel the first 10-40 miles on electric power, then switching to gasoline for longer trips. GM’s Volt and Toyota’s plug-in Prius are to be released next year, and kits are available now to convert today’s hybrid vehicles to PHEVs. Hundreds of hybrids have been converted to this technology.

Low-speed electric vehicles (also called “neighborhood electric vehicles”) are perfect for driving around town, as they are electronically regulated to top out at 25 mph. These vehicles are becoming more common around Santa Barbara, and the earlier golf cart-like designs are being replaced by enclosed vehicles that look and perform more like standard vehicles. Many families are realizing they can reduce their carbon footprints by getting rid of the second family car and replacing it with a low-speed EV. These vehicles are widely available from various manufacturers such as Miles and Zenn — many of which will be at Earth Day this year.

Other niche products available now are electric motorcycles, scooters and bicycles. Many people are using these efficient vehicles as daily commuters in sunny Santa Barbara. In addition to more traditional electric motorcycles by manufacturers such as Zero and Vectrix, companies such as Aptera and Persu are developing enclosed three-wheeled commuter EVs that combine the efficiency and thrill of a motorcycle with the safety, practicality and luggage capacity of a car-like vehicle.

So why is “electrifying the transportation sector” so important? The United States consumes around 25 percent of the world’s oil, mostly for vehicles, but only has about 3 percent of total reserves. Last summer’s run-up in oil prices (before the recession slashed demand) is just a glimpse of the frightening future if we don’t develop alternatives to oil. “Peak oil” — the point at which global oil production reaches a peak and declines, which is right about now — climate change, air pollution and national security are some of the major issues that are all intertwined with our dependency on foreign oil.

Electric vehicles may offer our best long-term solution for these problems. After all, an infrastructure of plugs and outlets is already well-established in every corner of the country and electricity can be generated from a diverse array of domestic resources. As our electrical grid gets cleaner through adding renewable energy and taking dirty fossil fuels offline, EVs get cleaner — unlike gasoline or diesel engines, which get dirtier as they get older. California is one of the best places to leverage the benefits of EVs, as our Edison grid already gets almost 17 percent of its energy from renewables and has very little coal. Even in states that have a lot of coal power, electric vehicles are generally cleaner than petroleum-powerd cars.

As our region builds out its full renewable potential — per our goal to wean our region from fossil fuels by 2030 or sooner — we can achieve true energy independence and a dramatic reduction in greenhouse gas emissions.

While electric vehicles and other alternative fuel vehicles will help us reach a sustainable transportation future, there are other important actions we can take right now. We should drive less by utilizing alternative transportation like ride sharing, buses, trains, telecommuting, biking and walking. We should also purchase more efficient internal combustion vehicles as well as pressure the federal government to further increase fuel-efficiency standards, as these vehicles will be part of our transportation mix for a long time.

The Obama administration recognizes the extraordinary importance of weaning ourselves from foreign oil. The recent stimulus bill helps grow our economy with green jobs by investing in diverse ways to support a domestic electric vehicle industry. Funding is going into advanced battery research, deployment of charging infrastructure, manufacturing tax credits for advanced energy investments, a federal commitment to purchasing EVs, and consumer tax credits for purchases of EVs and PHEVs.

These consumer tax credits include up to a $7,500 tax credit for purchase of an EV or PHEV (these vehicles may cost from $30,000 to $50,000 for typical sedans), up to $2,500 for purchase of a low-speed electric vehicle or electric motorcycle (typically from $8,000 to $30,000) and up to $4,000 for conversion of an existing internal combustion vehicle to an EV (typically starting at $10,000). This is a welcome benefit, as early adopters help reduce prices for the mass market as higher production volumes lead to more competitive prices. EV owners will also save money on fuel, as electricity typically costs around a quarter to half the price of gasoline, per mile driven.

President Obama also has announced a $2.4 billion federal investment in electric vehicle technology. This will surely be a major boost to the transportation transformation we need.

Many electric vehicles will be displayed at the Green Car Show, among other efficient and alternatively fueled vehicles. Knowledgeable people will be on hand to explain the intricacies of each vehicle. Come on down and take a look at the future of transportation!

Click here for more information on the South Coast Earth Day Festival, which will take place April 19 at Alameda Park, 1400 Santa Barbara St.

— Michael Chiacos is the Community Environmental Council’s transportation specialist and primary author of its Transportation Energy Plan, part of the Fossil Free By ’33 program.