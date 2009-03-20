Laguna Blanca Students Take a Stand with Sit-In

Campus protest demonstrates support for three teachers whose contracts were not renewed for next year

Students from Laguna Blanca School’s upper campus Friday held a sit-in to protest the nonrenewal of contracts for three teachers.

The low-key event began Friday morning and lasted into the early afternoon.

“We are a tight-knit school,” said Tara Broucqsault, public relations director at the K-12 independent college prep school. The students were expressing their disappointment that the contracts of three popular teachers will not be renewed for the fall.

According to Broucqsault, the decision was not an economic one, but she declined further comment on personnel matters.

“Our students can get very close to the teachers,” Alixe Mattingly, president of the Laguna Blanca board of trustees, told Noozhawk. The sit-in, she said, was a positive expression of the students’ support for the teachers, whom she declined to name.

The teachers will continue to work until their contracts expire in June.

— Noozhawk staff writer Sonia Fernandez can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

[Noozhawk’s note: The comments feature on this article has been closed as of June 11, 2009.]