McKinley School Art Showcases Student Talent

McKinley School will be presenting its All School Art Show from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday. More than 400 works of art, one from every student in kindergarten through sixth grade, will be hung in the school auditorium, 350 Loma Alta Drive.

“We enjoy sharing our creative talents with the community,” said McKinley art teacher Angela Lang. “We have a great evening planned with refreshments, raffles and creative dress-up, with Bob Debris.”

The free art show will feature a range of work from papiér-mâche sculpture to Central Coast landscape scenery. Guests have the opportunity to get creative at the event and choose from a myriad of props and dress up for a fun photograph.

“This event is so great because it allows our students to display their artistic talents,” said McKinley Principal Emilio Handall.

Last year was McKinley’s first All School Art show, which drew more than 600 people, including students, parents, staff and community members.

“I was impressed by the talent of the children and the commitment of the entire McKinley community to showcase all forms of student art,” said 2nd District Supervisor Janet Wolf, who attended last year’s show.

“Last year’s exhibition was a great showcase of the creativity and scope of the talented young artists of McKinley and an example of the passion for the fine arts by their teachers,” said local assemblage artist Dug Uyesaka. “It was great to see all the parental support and the beaming smiles of all the artists. It was a warm and intimate evening for all who attended.”

For more information about the McKinley All School Art Show, e-mail .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or call 805.966.9926.

— Julie Green Williams is a National Charity League parent who assists at McKinley School.