Sunday, April 1 , 2018, 6:13 pm | Fog/Mist 57º

 
 
 
 

Michelle Malkin: Rep. Lynn Woolsey — Capitol Hill’s Lindsay Lohan

Anti-war Democrat stoops to theatrics in attacking Gen. Petraeus

By Michelle Malkin | March 20, 2011 | 5:47 p.m.

A grown woman in public office who acts like Lindsay Lohan has no business comparing one of America’s finest generals to Charlie Sheen. But anti-war Rep. Lynn Woolsey, D-Calif., has never shown any restraint when it comes to trashing America’s military leaders before the world. That’s because being a Code Pink liberal — like being a Hollywood brat — means never having to apologize for your reckless words and deeds.

Woolsey took to the House floor Wednesday to report on her “Congressional Progressive Caucus Peace and Security Task Force” hearing with critics of the Afghanistan war. She parroted Rolling Stone journalist Michael Hastings (he’d be labeled an “activist,” of course, if he supported the surge), who said: “Gen. (David) Petraeus is giving us the Charlie Sheen counter-insurgency strategy, which is to give exclusive interviews to every major network, and to keep saying ‘we’re winning’ and hope the public actually agrees with you.”

Woolsey then went on to attack Petraeus’ “bland and tone-deaf talking points.” She can’t make up her mind. Is he a wild-eyed, Sheen-esque media beast, or is he a boring bureaucrat lulling America into oblivion?

This much is clear: Woolsey prefers the guerrilla girl tactics of Code Pink to Petraeus’ adult straight talk. Heckling government officials, disrupting congressional hearings and breaching Capitol Hill security are the “progressive” means of public discourse about the war.

You may recall that Protest Party Animal Woolsey was the politician who reportedly gave State of the Union tickets to anti-war crasher Cindy Sheehan in 2006 and was part of a pro-Code Pink contingent of Democrats who supported the group’s 2005 inauguration antics — including chanting “Out of Iraq Now!” and unfurling “Bring the Troops Home” banners in the middle of President George W. Bush’s speech.

Instead of sober-eyed expert testimony on how U.S. troops are combating the Taliban in Kabul and the northern and western regions of Afghanistan, Woolsey favors Jane Fonda theatrics and bloody hand-waving for the paparazzi.

Instead of honest assessments of the difficulties of training an Afghan national security and civilian defense force and waging a long war, Woolsey wants simpleton chants of “No War!” and “Give Peace a Chance!”

In January, the far-left exhibitionist congresswoman blasted the counter-terror efforts in Afghanistan as “an epic failure, a national embarrassment and a moral blight.” Does she know our troops, their families and our enemies are listening?

Nancy Morgan, relative of a U.S. soldier in Afghanistan, spoke for many when she wrote an open rejoinder to Woolsey: “Spitting on the graves of those who have died in their nation’s service is just one of the rights secured to Ms. Woolsey by the blood and sweat of others. A free press is another right. This would be the same press that has maintained a deafening silence about this war ever since it became (President Barack) Obama’s war — the same press that reports Ms. Woolsey’s inane pronouncements without offering vital context.

“Though Ms. Woolsey makes 10 times the money my nephew does, he is the one who does the heavy lifting. He is the one on the front line, braving Taliban bullets and following orders. Ms. Woolsey, on the other hand, spends her time, along with fellow Democrats, improvising insane rules of engagement, which make my nephew’s job much more dangerous. She is also busy ensuring that terrorists are given the same rights as the Americans they are so intent on killing.”

The Code Pink/Move On Democrats’ strategy of smearing Petraeus (“General Betray-US”) backfired miserably in 2007 — so much so that surge opponent Obama rode to electoral victory after flip-flopping on the issue on the campaign trail, picked a Democratic vice presidential running mate who claimed credit for the surge after proclaiming its failure, and then finally adopted the very winning surge tactics he once attacked as fatally doomed.

So, whose frenzied, media-pandering strategy looks more like Charlie Sheen’s?

Not long after the 2004 elections, Move On co-founder Eli Pariser famously said of Democrats, “Now it’s our party. We bought it, we own it and we’re going to take it back.”

The failure of “mainstream” Democrats to rebuke troop morale-undermining Woolsey shows that the left never gave up its ownership in the first place. Party on.

Michelle Malkin is author of Culture of Corruption: Obama and his Team of Tax Cheats, Crooks & Cronies. Click here for more information. She can be contacted at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow her on Twitter: @michellemalkin.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 