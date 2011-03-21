Sunday, April 1 , 2018, 6:09 pm | Fog/Mist 57º

 
 
 
 

Randy Alcorn: The Craziest People on the Planet

With America's culture of lies and deceptions, it's little wonder so many of us suffer from mental misery

By Randy Alcorn, Noozhawk Columnist | March 21, 2011 | 1:13 a.m.

A recent international survey conducted by the National Institute of Mental Health found that the incidence of bipolar disorder (aka manic-depression) is nearly twice as high in the United States as elsewhere. Corroborating these findings is data showing that since 1988, prescriptions for antidepressant drugs have doubled about every three years in this country. Americans now take antidepressant drugs more than they do any other prescription drug. Additionally, Americans make extensive use of alcohol and illegal drugs to ameliorate the angst of just being alive.

The world’s wealthiest nation, with the highest standard of “material” living, is apparently not the happiest place on earth. Meanwhile, India, with its hundreds of millions of impoverished people, has the lowest incidence of bipolar disorder. As Lou Reed famously observed, “Two TV sets, two Cadillac cars, ain’t helping us at all.”

Sociologists, psychiatrists and philosophers are pondering what might be the cause of America’s fragile mental health. The demise of ancient Rome’s mental health is blamed on the pervasive use of lead plumbing. Maybe the blame in modern America goes to cell phones, insomnia and sugar. Maybe world-class depression is just another part of American exceptionalism.

But, maybe the source of Americans’ increasing mental anguish is that Americans live in the world’s most treacherous economic jungle, where personal worth is measured by net worth, and where lurking economic cannibals lay traps to ensnare wallets that they shrink and hang like trophies from their money trees. These traps are baited with Americans’ aspirational fixation to be, or at least appear to be, among the economic elite. In large part, the current Great Recession was precipitated by this wanna-be obsession. The sub-prime mortgages that enticed people to finance more house than they could afford and the trillions of dollars in credit-card debt that Americans incurred to live beyond their means were traps set by Wall Street cannibals and into which stepped millions of imprudent, class-conscious Americans.

Driven by the American Dream, which has come to mean having more stuff than the guy next door, the pursuit of happiness is ever-elusive because someone always has more, and there is always more to have. Unrealized expectations and economic set backs devastate self-esteem in a society that mercilessly measures status by dollars. Americans are always fretting over how to make more money or worried about losing what they have. No wonder antidepressants sell so well.

Aggravating Americans’ mental funk is a culture of insincerity. Like a miasmic stench, insincerity emanates from our economic jungle and assaults Americans with exaggerations, preposterous promises and outright lies all aimed at extracting their money — earned or borrowed. How often does any product or service actually perform as advertised? Is your Internet service really “blazingly fast”? When you have an insurance claim are you really in “good hands”? Is your bank one you never have to “think about”? Does that big oil company “really care” about the environment? Are the “friendly skies” all that friendly?

Deceit, dishonesty and hypocrisy are all common currency in business, politics and even religion. Corporations promote enhanced images of themselves and their products that are misleading at best, fraudulent at worst. Politicians are, of course, inveterate liars, sometimes even starting and continuing wars based on lies. Priests molest children and the church covers it up. And, of course, all those folks who live beyond their means are living a lie.

When so much commerce and communication cannot be trusted, when someone’s word is as likely to be a lie as a bond, when the motive for almost everything is acquisitive, can any society avoid widespread mental misery?

— Santa Barbara political observer Randy Alcorn can be contacted at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 