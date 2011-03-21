Suspect Arrested After Goleta-to-Carpinteria Chase, Multiple-Car Crash

A Santa Barbara man was arrested on suspicion of felony hit-and-run and evading arrest Sunday after a police chase that began with a multivehicle collision in far western Goleta and ended in a multivehicle collision in Carpinteria. Five people — including the suspect — were injured in the Carpinteria crash.

According to Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department spokesman Drew Sugars, deputies were dispatched to Bacara Resort & Spa, 8301 Hollister Ave., at about 4:45 p.m. Sunday to check on reports that a black Volvo station wagon was circling a parking lot erratically and had collided with several cars.

Before deputies arrived, the Volvo driver left Bacara and entered southbound Highway 101 at the Winchester Canyon Road onramp. Sugars said patrol units spotted the suspect near Fairview Avenue about five minutes later.

With lights flashing and sirens blaring, three sheriff’s patrol cars attempted to stop the driver but authorities said the suspect ignored them and continued driving erratically in the rain at speeds between 55 and 85 mph. Sugars said the driver exited the freeway at Evans Avenue in Summerland but ran the stop sign at the bottom of the offramp and continued back on the freeway. He said deputies were ordered to back off of the chase because of the danger the suspect was posing to other motorists. Deputies lost sight of the vehicle near Santa Claus Lane.

Moments later, Sugars said, sheriff’s dispatchers received multiple 9-1-1 calls reporting a multivehicle crash at the intersection of Carpinteria and Santa Ynez avenues in Carpinteria. The chase cars arrived on the scene seconds later and deputies found the aftermath of a serious six-vehicle collision that included the now-abandoned suspect Volvo.

While some deputies began administering first aid to the injured, others embarked on a search for the suspect, who was located and taken into custody about 100 yards away.

At least five people, including the suspect, were treated for injuries at the scene, and two of the injured were transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for emergency treatment. Sugars said none of the injuries appeared to be life-threatening.

Sugars said the suspect was identified as Todd Kadell, 38, of Santa Barbara, who will be booked in absentia for felony evading a peace officer that created great bodily harm and felony hit-and-run causing great bodily injury. Sugars said the incident remains under investigation and other charges are pending.

There were no injuries in the Bacara collisions.

