Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 8:33 am | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Anacapa Science Teacher Megan Nesland Awarded Stanford Fellowship

She will spend the summer participating in cutting-edge research on climate change

By Anacapa School | March 20, 2012 | 7:30 p.m.

Megan Nesland
Megan Nesland

Megan Nesland, a science teacher at Anacapa School, was recently awarded the 2012 Stanford University Climate Education Fellowship, in connection with the Industry Initiatives for Science and Math Education program (IISME).

The fellowship, awarded to one teacher each year, aims to connect science education to current science research and encourage the development of meaningful and relevant science curriculum.

Nesland, a graduate of Stanford’s undergraduate and graduate schools, will spend this summer in the laboratory at Stanford studying the metabolism of soil microbes in order to help determine how climate change will affect the release of CO2 from soils. She will return to Anacapa in the fall with crucial insights into the forefront of climate science to share with the Anacapa community.

“I am honored to have been recognized by the committee,” Nesland said. “It will be exciting to bring back this cutting-edge research experience to my high school students.”

IISME is a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving education. Its mission is to help teachers prepare students to be productive and competitive in an increasingly technical world. Its programs develop industry-education partnerships that give teachers hands-on professional development experiences in industry and university settings.

These experiences encourage teachers to transform teaching and learning in their classrooms and schools.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 