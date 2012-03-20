Anacapa Science Teacher Megan Nesland Awarded Stanford Fellowship

She will spend the summer participating in cutting-edge research on climate change

Megan Nesland, a science teacher at Anacapa School, was recently awarded the 2012 Stanford University Climate Education Fellowship, in connection with the Industry Initiatives for Science and Math Education program (IISME).

The fellowship, awarded to one teacher each year, aims to connect science education to current science research and encourage the development of meaningful and relevant science curriculum.

Nesland, a graduate of Stanford’s undergraduate and graduate schools, will spend this summer in the laboratory at Stanford studying the metabolism of soil microbes in order to help determine how climate change will affect the release of CO2 from soils. She will return to Anacapa in the fall with crucial insights into the forefront of climate science to share with the Anacapa community.

“I am honored to have been recognized by the committee,” Nesland said. “It will be exciting to bring back this cutting-edge research experience to my high school students.”

IISME is a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving education. Its mission is to help teachers prepare students to be productive and competitive in an increasingly technical world. Its programs develop industry-education partnerships that give teachers hands-on professional development experiences in industry and university settings.

These experiences encourage teachers to transform teaching and learning in their classrooms and schools.