Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 8:27 am | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Local News

County to Cover Inmate’s $500,000 in Annual Prescription Drug Costs

Board of Supervisors approves the unexpected expense, which exceeds the jail's annual Rx budget, and discusses alternatives for handling such cases

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | March 21, 2012 | 12:13 a.m.

With no small amount of chagrin, the Santa Barbara County Board Supervisors approved on Tuesday an unbudgeted $500,000 to pay for prescriptions needed for an inmate with a life-threatening condition.

The inmate, whose name and medical condition have not been released because of patient privacy laws, was arrested in February and booked into the County Jail on a charge of attempted murder and is likely to remain in custody for a significant period of time.

The cost of the man’s medicine, estimated at $510,048, is more than the jail’s entire annual budget for prescription drugs for all inmates, but because the jail must provide treatment for inmates, the county was forced to pay.

Sheriff Bill Brown reiterated Tuesday that electronic monitoring for the man wouldn’t be appropriate based on the severity of the charges.

The man requires a dose of the medication three times a week, with each dose costing $2,760. Before his arrest, the suspect received his medication free through a state program. That funding source, known as the Genetically Handicapped Persons Program and administered by the state Department of Health Care Services, helps provide medical care for genetic conditions such as hemophilia and cystic fibrosis.

Because the man is now incarcerated, he no longer qualifies.

Sheriff Brown said the department expects more challenges as the jail is forced to assume mental and physical health care for inmates as a result of Assembly Bill 109, the public safety realignment bill aimed at reducing overcrowding, costs and recidivism in state prisons. Under the law, more convicted criminals are allowed to serve their sentences in county jails rather than be sent to state prisons.

Though the inmate is not in custody because of AB 109, “it’s just one more challenge that we’re all facing. It’s certainly not the way I’d like to see money spent in our budget,” Brown said, adding that the amount could pay for four custody deputies for a new jail. “Unfortunately, the law is the law.”

Whether the inmate was in state prison or the county jail, his pricey medical care is still funded by California taxpayers — a fact not lost on either the Sheriff Brown or the Board of Supervisors.

Supervisor Doreen Farr asked whether the county Public Health Department had explored obtaining the medications cheaper through Canadian pharmacies.

Public Health Director Dr. Takashi Wada said the medication was “rare and not readily available,” but that he would check with pharmacists about getting a cheaper deal internationally.

Supervisor Janet Wolf recommended that the county’s legislative committee look into the issue.

“At some point, it’s going to break the bank, and I’m sure we’re not the only county that this has happened to,” she said. “It’s pretty outrageous to me.”

Supervisor Joni Gray asked Brown what would happen if a similar inmate situation popped up in Alpine County, where only about 1,200 people live and pay county taxes.

When Brown responded that Alpine County would be just as obligated to pay, Gray responded, “It could theoretically bankrupt a county.”

Brown said there are insurance policies that could cover such cases, and the county had considered them at some point but the premiums were inordinately high.

Farr said the case highlights something the county may be faced with as realignment sets in.

“There’s nothing to stop us from having half a dozen cases with expensive medications that we have to take care of for years and years,” she said.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 