Dos Pueblos JV Boys’ Tennis Serve Fourth Straight Win

Chargers top Laguna Blanca in games after tying at 9 in sets

By Liz Frech for Dos Pueblos High Boys' Tennis | March 21, 2012 | 1:11 a.m.

The Dos Pueblos High School boys’ JV tennis team had to dig mighty deep Tuesday for their fourth victory to win in games (75-73) after 9-all in sets against Laguna Blanca.

After a three-hour battle, the match was determined by the last set. William Bermant and Ameet Braganza gave DP (4-0) the two games needed by winning that last set. Both teams played tough and pushed themselves physically to stay energized, focused and calm. We all know how tough it is to regroup after losing a set.

In doubles action, Charger player Eugene Cho had to step out after he and his partner, Richard Souleles, pulled out a close set tiebreaker (9-7). We had to ice Cho’s back.

Alternate Landon Brand had to step in quickly, with a brief warm-up, fire up his racket and face off with the No. 2 and No. 3 doubles teams. As a result, they lost only three games in the next two rounds. DP earned four more sets in doubles thanks to Kyle Riharb and Sanad Shabbar, and Bermant and Braganza.

In singles action, the Chargers could only snag games from Tristan Prinze and Ben Furukawa. Against the No. 3 singles, Alex Shirokow-Louden, Dylan Zapata and Matthew Wu each took a set at 6-1, 6-4, respectively.

Believing in yourself is half the battle. That belief ran strong Tuesday among the players, coaches and audience. We know that support and encouragement help the team play better. We thank varsity captains Mason Casady and Caleb Franzen, along with varsity players Greg Steigerwald, Andrew Tufenkian and Noah Gluschankoff, who came out to give pointers and cheer for their JV team!

At the end, both teams shook hands and shared Ghirardelli chocolate squares. Way to go, Chargers!

Dos Pueblos Singles

Dylan Zapata 1-2
Matthew Wu 1-2
Quinn Hensley 0-3

Dos Pueblos Doubles

Richard Souleles/Eugene Cho 1-0
Richard Souleles/Landon Brand 2-0
Kyle Riharb/Sanad Shabbar 2-1
William Bermant/Ameet Braganza 2-1

Laguna Blanca Singles

Tristan Prinze 3-0
Ben Furukawa 3-0
Alex Shirokow-Louden 1-2

Laguna Blanca Doubles

Eddie Conk/Alex Greer 0-1
Eddie Conk/Justin Palmer 0-2
Benji Sorensen/Martin Barnick 2-1
Brendon Nylen/MIles Crist 0-3

— Liz Frech coaches boys’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High School.

