Goleta to Hold Workshop on Green Building Program

The City of Goleta will hold a workshop at 6 p.m. Thursday at which the City Council and Planning Commission will receive a report on the progress of developing a Green Building Program.

Staff and the city’s consultant from Global Green USA will present information on the steps taken to date to craft a program and provide a summary of the input received from the city’s advisory group, known as the Green Ribbon Committee.

“The Green Ribbon Committee has worked diligently over the last few months to garner input on ideas and principles that could be worked into our Green Building Program. Bringing this feedback to the decision makers is an important part of movement toward a program,” said Steve Chase, director of Planning and Environmental Services. “This meeting affords us the opportunity to ensure that we are on the right track and that the final result will be a program the council and Planning Commission can support.”

The agenda and staff report for the meeting will be available on the city’s website by 5 p.m. Monday, and the meeting will be broadcast on Channel 19 and available for streaming through the city’s website.

For more information, contact public information officer Valerie Kushnerov at 805.961.7507 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Valerie Kushnerov is a public information officer for the City of Goleta.