McKinley Elementary to Unveil All-School Art Show on Thursday

More than 400 student works of art will be on display in the auditorium

The Incredible Children’s Art Network Visual Arts Program at McKinley Elementary School will present an All-School Art Show from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday.

More than 400 works of art, one from every student in grades kindergarten through six, will be hung in the McKinley Elementary auditorium.

“We enjoy sharing our creative talents with the community,” McKinley teaching artist Angela Lang said. “We have a great evening planned with refreshments, raffles and creative dress-up, with Bob Debris.”

The art show will feature a range of work, from landscape paintings to mosaics created with local artist Betsy Gallery. Guests have the opportunity to get creative at the event and choose from myriad props and dress up for a fun photograph.

“This event is so great because it allows our students to display their artistic talents,” McKinley Principal Emilio Handall said.

For more information about the ICAN McKinley Elementary All School Art Show, email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or call 805.966.9926. McKinley Elementary School is located at 350 Loma Alta Drive in Santa Barbara.

— Angela Lang is an art specialist for the McKinley Elementary School Art Program.