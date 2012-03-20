Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 8:31 am | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

My Sweet Pineapple Consignment Boutique to Mark 2 Years with Grand Opening

The State Street store will celebrate during First Thursday on April 5

By Marcia Reed for the Santa Barbara Region Chamber of Commerce | March 20, 2012 | 8:09 p.m.

The pineapple is a sign of friendliness and hospitality. It is no surprise then that My Sweet Pineapple, a newborn-to-adult consignment boutique at 1329 State St. in Santa Barbara, embodies those same attributes.

Sarah Anticouni, a fifth-generation Santa Barbaran, has been in business for two years and in her current location for one. It has been a long-standing family tradition to own a business in Santa Barbara and a dream of hers to continue that legacy. In fact, Anticouni’s grandmother, Gladys Tevis, was in the clothing business on the very same block for more than 50 years. Today, after years of saving, Anticouni has reached that goal and is living her dream.

A grand opening celebration is scheduled for First Thursday, April 5, starting at 5 p.m. There will be a free raffle with great prizes and tasty surprises during the grand opening event.

My Sweet Pineapple features new designer clothes plus top-quality consignment items. The store offers clothing from newborns to adults, and all clothing brought in for credit is put through a diligent cleaning process; garments are inspected twice, washed, ironed and then steamed.

“My Sweet Pineapple is a stylish new and used clothing boutique featuring Santa Barbara’s best selection of new and gently loved clothing,” Anticouni said.

My Sweet Pineapple also features handcrafted items from Cookie Pie, which makes beautiful, handmade children’s clothing from vintage fabric, and Funky Dumpling, a very special line handmade in Santa Barbara.

In addition to clothing and accessories, My Sweet Pineapple also offers an excellent selection of candies and sweets. In stock are 16 flavors of taffy and dozens of different kinds of gummy, peanut-buttery and chocolaty treats. Pick your own or have a beautiful custom gift basket created for you on any budget.

Finally, My Sweet Pineapple now has a Party Room for birthday parties, baby showers or “mommy and me”-type groups.

Inspiration for the success of this family-owned and operated business also comes from the new sixth generation, Anticouni’s 18-month-old daughter, Madilyn.

To contact My Sweet Pineapple, click here or call 805.881.3399. Store hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and it will be open later during the summer.

— Marcia Reed is vice president of the Santa Barbara Region Chamber of Commerce.

