SBCC Theatre Group’s ‘Through the Fire’ Draws from Santa Barbarans’ Experiences

The Theatre Group at SBCC will return to performing in the beautiful, newly renovated performance spaces at SBCC with an original theatrical documentary piece, Through the Fire, in the Jurkowitz Theatre April 25-May 12.

Written by Katie Laris, Philip Laris and Alice Scharper, Through the Fire is a documentary play composed of interviews conducted with Santa Barbara community members over a period of two years regarding their experiences with fire — from Sycamore through Painted Cave, up to the Tea and Jesusita fires.

As one character in this play observes, “Almost anybody you meet who has had any length of time here in Santa Barbara has had some experience with fire — losing homes, losing friends’ homes, whatever it might be. Almost everyone I know back to the Coyote Fires and the Sycamore Canyon Fire — all the big fires — you almost can’t meet someone who hasn’t been affected in a traumatic way, in a deep way.”

Drawn from in-depth interviews from a range of Santa Barbarans — survivors, students, firefighters, artists, newscasters and unsung heroes — Through the Fire reveals stories of courage, crisis and change in the face of an unstoppable natural force. A deeply moving theatrical assemblage that captures the danger, despair, humor and hope of our community’s close encounters with wildfire.

Through the Fire features a cast of local favorites, including David Brainard, Nik Balah, Ann Dusenberry, Leslie Gangl-Howe, Jesse Garcia, Magdalena Gullberg, Chad Harris, Brian Harwell, E. Bonnie Lewis, Hudson Oznowicz, Edward Romine, Jenna Scanlon and Leslie Story.

Performances will be April 27 through May 12 with previews April 25-26, at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, 2 p.m. Sundays, and 2 p.m. May 5 and May 12. Ticket prices for the previews are $16 for general admission, $13 for seniors and $8 for students; Friday and Saturday evenings are $23 for general admission, $18 for seniors and $15 for students; Wednesday, Thursday evenings, Saturday and Sunday matinees are $21 for general admission, $16 for seniors and $12 for students. Seating is general admission, and no late seating is permitted. The Jurkowitz Theatre is wheelchair accessible and has assisted listening. Parking is free and near the theaters.

Call the Garvin Theatre Box Office at 805.965.5935 for reservations and information.

— Pamela Lasker represents the Theatre Group at SBCC.