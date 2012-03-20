Get in Touch with Your Creative Side with UCSB Fiber Arts Program

Do you love color and texture? Need more creativity in your life? The UCSB Department of Recreation proudly presents the UCSB Fiber Arts Program.
Immerse yourself in a world of color, texture and the hands-on creation of your own original woven textiles using a floor loom.
Slow down, relax and use your hands to create hats, socks and scarves that you will love to wear or give as gifts.
Classes include “Crochet — The Cat in the Hat,” “Knitting for All: Socks & Slippers” and “Weaving.”
Classes are taught by experienced fiber artists, so come learn a new craft in a supportive atmosphere!
Click here to register online. For more information, call 805.893.3738.
— Jeanette Warren is vice president of the Santa Barbara Fiber Arts Guild.