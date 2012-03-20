Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 8:42 am | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Get in Touch with Your Creative Side with UCSB Fiber Arts Program

Registration under way for classes including crocheting, knitting and weaving

By Jeanette Warren for the Santa Barbara Fiber Arts Guild | March 20, 2012 | 2:21 p.m.

Do you love color and texture? Need more creativity in your life? The UCSB Department of Recreation proudly presents the UCSB Fiber Arts Program.

Immerse yourself in a world of color, texture and the hands-on creation of your own original woven textiles using a floor loom.

Slow down, relax and use your hands to create hats, socks and scarves that you will love to wear or give as gifts.

Classes include “Crochet — The Cat in the Hat,” “Knitting for All: Socks & Slippers” and “Weaving.”

Classes are taught by experienced fiber artists, so come learn a new craft in a supportive atmosphere!

Click here to register online. For more information, call 805.893.3738.

— Jeanette Warren is vice president of the Santa Barbara Fiber Arts Guild.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 