VNHC Executives to Speak at State Conference About Building, Operating Inpatient Facility

Lynda Tanner and Pauline Jones will draw from their experiences in making the Serenity House a reality

Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care President/CEO Lynda Tanner and Chief Operating Officer Pauline Jones are slated to speak at the California Association for Health Services at Home Conference to be held May 8-10 in Pasadena.

The joint presentation, titled “I’d Like to Make a Reservation: A 360-Degree View of Designing, Building and Operating a Hospice Inpatient Facility,” will draw on their experience in making Serenity House, VNHC’s recently opened inpatient hospice house, a reality in Santa Barbara.

The two women were instrumental in taking Serenity House from the concept stage to its state-of-the-art brick-and-mortar facility serving patients — and all the steps in between.

The annual CAHSAH conference draws industry leaders from Medicare-certified home health agencies, licensed home health agencies, hospices, private duty organizations, home medical equipment providers and home infusion pharmacy providers among others.

“We hope our presentation can help other organizations bring something as extraordinary as Serenity House to their community. There’s no reason for anyone to reinvent the wheel,” Tanner said. “Caring and sharing is what our profession is about.”

— Jennifer Goddard is a publicist representing Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care.