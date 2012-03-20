Women’s Literary Festival to Host Diverse Lineup of Writers

May 5 event at Fess Parker's will feature interactive presentations and book signings

The Women’s Literary Festival committee is pleased to announce the list of authors for the 2012 event.

The festival will celebrate readers and women writers in a day of interactive presentations and book signings from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. May 5 at Fess Parker’s DoubleTree Resort, 633 E. Cabrillo Blvd. in Santa Barbara.

Dedicated to promoting literacy, diversity and social justice, WLF is designed to expand the understanding and appreciation of the writing process through insightful and inspirational presentations given by a distinguished group of contemporary women authors from diverse backgrounds.

During the 45-minute presentations, the writers will discuss their writing craft and describe the social and cultural ideas that move them to write. Festival attendees can interact with the authors during book signing sessions, and an independent bookseller will be on site with an inventory of the authors’ published works available for purchase.

Featured authors for the seventh annual Women’s Literary Festival include:

» Susan Dunlap — Creator of three popular mystery series with female protagonists, she is active in the Sisters in Crime group and has worked as an investigator in a capital murder case.

» Heidi Durrow — As the bestselling author of The Girl Who Fell from the Sky, she received Barbara Kingsolver’s 2008 Bellwether Prize for Literature of Social Change.

» Melinda Palacio — Author of the poetry chapbook Folsom Lockdown, in 2011 she published Ocotillo Dreams, a novel about human life and the conditions of immigrants in the United States.

» Michele Serros — A young adult novelist, award-winning poet and frequent writer for the Los Angeles Times and Ms. Magazine, her satirical commentaries are a regular feature on National Public Radio.

» Candacy Taylor — A writer and award-winning photographer, she uses cultural criticism, photography and oral history to profile waitresses age 50 or older in her book Counter Culture.

» Rebecca Tinsley — A journalist and human rights activist, she wrote When Stars Fall to Earth, a novel based on her interviews with the courageous survivors of the genocide in Darfur.

» Karen Tei Yamashita — Her latest novel, I Hotel, strings together a vision of San Francisco’s Asian-American community in the late 1960s and early 1970s. She is a winner of the American Book Award.

— Marell Brooks is publicity chair for the Women’s Literary Festival.