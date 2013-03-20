Friendship Center Schedules Caregiver Educational Series

Friendship Center is pleased to offer its Caregiver Educational Series 2013, a schedule of workshops for those caring for aging or dependent adults with dementia, or who just want to know more about developments in this area.

Hosted by Jackie Kennedy, family services director, all workshops will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Workshops designated to be at the Montecito location will take place across the street from the Friendship Center, in the Parish Hall of All Saints By-the-Sea Episcopal Church. Addresses for both locations are below.

Thursday, March 21: Current Care & Future Trends of Alzheimer’s

Friendship Center, Montecito location, 89 Eucalyptus Lane

Moderator Patti Teel, director of community relations, Senior Helpers

» “Understanding Dementia” by Luciana Cramer of the Alzheimer’s Association

» “Future Development in Alzheimer’s Disease Intervention by Dr. Robert Harbaugh of Neurology Associates

» “The Importance of Activities for People with Dementia” by Susan Jorgensen of the Friendship Center

Wednesday, June 26: Taking Care of Yourself

Friendship Center, Goleta location, 820 N. Fairview Ave.

» “Spirituality of Caregiving” by the Rev. Thomas Anastasi

» “Nutrition” by Laura Klein, dietician for the Sansum Clinic, and Carol Whitehurst, director of education for Casa Dorinda

Thursday, Sept. 26: Understanding Financials

Friendship Center, Montecito location, 89 Eucalyptus Lane

» “Financial Planning” by Sharon Kennedy

» “Financial Elder Abuse” by Jeanne West

The Friendship Center is a nonprofit adult day services program providing a full schedule of lively activities, meals and transportation Monday through Friday at two locations.

Its mission is to preserve and enrich the quality of life for aging and dependent adults through innovative programs that value the dignity and worth of every person. The Friendship Center provides respite, support and education, enabling families to continue to be engaged in their community, careers and commitments.

Click here for more information, or call 805.969.0859, or email Jackie Kennedy at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .