Sunday, June 17 , 2018, 9:33 pm | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Business

Investec Puts Prominent Goleta Business Park Property Up for Sale

By David Pintard for Investec Real Estate Companies | March 20, 2013 | 4:25 p.m.

The iconic building at the intersection of Hollister Avenue and Los Carneros Road that brought the auto industry to Goleta in the late 1970s has been placed on the market by Investec Real Estate Companies.

The improvements were originally constructed for Clenet Coachworks in 1980 for the assembly of automobiles, offering such features as Italian walnut burl dashboards and etched glass accented by Waterford crystal ashtrays, which sold to many celebrities at a cost in excess of $100,000.

The 5.38-acre property features two office/R&D/warehouse buildings consisting of 81,923 square feet. It is currently occupied by American Communications, UCSB and Vetronix (a division of Bosch Group). The asking price for the complex is $11,925,000.

“This is an excellent opportunity to purchase a prominent, high-identity property at the gateway to the Santa Barbara Business Park,” said David Pintard of Investec Real Estate Companies. “There is very positive real estate activity, including commercial, retail and housing projects, taking place in the immediate vicinity of this property, and the property is certainly priced right. The attractive financing available today makes this a very compelling offering. This is a fantastic opportunity for an owner-user.”

Directly across the street from the property, Deckers Outdoor Corporation’s worldwide headquarters are under construction. The Deckers campus will consist of approximately 200,000 square feet and is anticipated to complete by the end of 2013.

These new buildings are a part of Phase I of the Cabrillo Business Park project, a nearly 1 million-square-foot commercial development located on 92 acres at the southwest corner of Hollister and Los Carneros.

The road work improvements under way at this high-volume intersection are part of the development agreement with the Cabrillo Business Park. Also in the immediate vicinity, national chain Target has begun the development process for a 163,000-square-foot store, which would replace a FedEx processing plant, the Goleta Valley Athletic Club, Enviroscape Landscaping and an underground parking structure.

Additionally, 100 condominium units are in process for Willow Springs II. This project is located north of Willow Springs I on the parcel south of Highway 101 and east of Los Carneros Road. Construction is expected to take a year.

Prospective purchasers and/or brokers, please direct inquiries to Pintard or Mark Jacobs of Investec at 805.962.8989.

— David Pintard represents Investec Real Estate Companies.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Patricia Griffin
Patricia Griffin
"I am very hands on and feel that each transaction is special and different. My clients goals are foremost in what I do to bring about a successful transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 