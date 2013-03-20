Investec Puts Prominent Goleta Business Park Property Up for Sale

The iconic building at the intersection of Hollister Avenue and Los Carneros Road that brought the auto industry to Goleta in the late 1970s has been placed on the market by Investec Real Estate Companies.

The improvements were originally constructed for Clenet Coachworks in 1980 for the assembly of automobiles, offering such features as Italian walnut burl dashboards and etched glass accented by Waterford crystal ashtrays, which sold to many celebrities at a cost in excess of $100,000.

The 5.38-acre property features two office/R&D/warehouse buildings consisting of 81,923 square feet. It is currently occupied by American Communications, UCSB and Vetronix (a division of Bosch Group). The asking price for the complex is $11,925,000.

“This is an excellent opportunity to purchase a prominent, high-identity property at the gateway to the Santa Barbara Business Park,” said David Pintard of Investec Real Estate Companies. “There is very positive real estate activity, including commercial, retail and housing projects, taking place in the immediate vicinity of this property, and the property is certainly priced right. The attractive financing available today makes this a very compelling offering. This is a fantastic opportunity for an owner-user.”

Directly across the street from the property, Deckers Outdoor Corporation’s worldwide headquarters are under construction. The Deckers campus will consist of approximately 200,000 square feet and is anticipated to complete by the end of 2013.

These new buildings are a part of Phase I of the Cabrillo Business Park project, a nearly 1 million-square-foot commercial development located on 92 acres at the southwest corner of Hollister and Los Carneros.

The road work improvements under way at this high-volume intersection are part of the development agreement with the Cabrillo Business Park. Also in the immediate vicinity, national chain Target has begun the development process for a 163,000-square-foot store, which would replace a FedEx processing plant, the Goleta Valley Athletic Club, Enviroscape Landscaping and an underground parking structure.

Additionally, 100 condominium units are in process for Willow Springs II. This project is located north of Willow Springs I on the parcel south of Highway 101 and east of Los Carneros Road. Construction is expected to take a year.

Prospective purchasers and/or brokers, please direct inquiries to Pintard or Mark Jacobs of Investec at 805.962.8989.

— David Pintard represents Investec Real Estate Companies.