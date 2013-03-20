Live, Love and Eat! Neighborfood Launches in Santa Barbara

A neighborhood is defined by the community within it, so for one afternoon, we will be inviting our neighbors to live it, love it and eat in it, because as Virginia Woolf said, “One cannot think well, love well, sleep well, if one has not dined well.”

Neighborfood is a celebration of food, family and the community we live in.

Each restaurant in a neighborhood equally adds to the uniqueness and diversity of a community, which is why we are celebrating them all. From 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, April 7, neighbors will explore their neighborhood by dining at eight restaurants, all within walking distance.

We all share and love this community, so it is only right we will be giving a portion of the proceeds to the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County.

“We started Neighborfood to rejoice and share in the things we love most: food, family and our neighborhood,” Dishcrawl founder Tracy Lee said.

Join an afternoon of exploration by purchasing tickets for $40 by clicking here. Tickets will be available the day of, but at total cost of $45. The ticket prices includes admission and cost of all food at participating restaurants, with drink specials being featured at participating locations.

— Kat Farberova represents Santa Barbara Dishcrawl.