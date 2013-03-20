Sunday, June 17 , 2018, 9:20 pm | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Airport Terminal Project Certified LEED Gold

By Hazel Johns for the Santa Barbara Airport | updated logo | March 20, 2013 | 11:12 a.m.

The Santa Barbara Airport’s Airline Terminal Project has been certified LEED Gold by the U.S. Green Building Council, making it one of a few airline terminals in the country to achieve that goal.

Demonstrating that sustainability, functionality, comfort and convenience not only co-exist but enhance the traveler’s experience, the 72,000-square-foot terminal retains the “Santa Barbara Airport Experience” with its outdoor landscaped spaces, beautiful vistas and sense of place.

Mayor Helene Schneider will accept the award at 10 a.m. Wednesday during the celebration of the completion of the project and the reopening of the historic Earle Ovington Terminal.

The $63 million Airline Terminal Project included a new aircraft parking ramp, airline terminal building, short term parking lot and roadway, and relocation and rehabilitation of the 1942 portion of the Earle Ovington Terminal.

“Right from the start in planning this new Airport Terminal, everyone involved focused on including a strong commitment towards energy efficiency and environmental design,” Schneider said. “Celebrating the SBA Terminal Project’s LEED Gold certification today is a testament to the City of Santa Barbara’s long history of environmental stewardship.”

The new terminal opened for operations in August 2011. It replaced the charming but outgrown 1942 United Airlines’ Terminal, which was last expanded in 1976. In 2005, the City Council established five key goals for the Airline Terminal Project, one of which was to meet sustainable building requirements for a LEED Silver certification.

The U.S. Green Building Council’s Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) program is a voluntary, internationally recognized program that provides third party verification of green buildings. The Airline Terminal Project exceeded its goal for a LEED Silver certification and achieved LEED Gold. Many of the unseen green building features not only protect the environment but also enhance the passenger’s experience. Following are just a few of the features that led to the Project’s LEED Gold rating:

» The project received an “exemplary performance” achieving an extra point as more than 95 percent of the construction waste was diverted from the landfill. As part of the effort, all of the existing red roof tile was reused for rehabilitation of the Earle Ovington Terminal. As well, the majority of all concrete and asphalt that was deconstructed from the site was reused to build the new terminal road and short-term parking lot.

» Water efficiency was achieved by reducing potable water consumption for landscape irrigation by 50 percent and within the building use of high efficiency fixtures achieved a 30 percent reduction in water consumption.

» Bicycle racks and lockers for passenger, employee bicycle storage and shower and changing facilities were among the alternative transportation strategies.

» A 42 percent improvement in energy performance above the baseline standard was achieved and the installation of renewable energy (photovoltaic system) helps offset the building’s energy cost.

» Recycled content materials and more than 50% of wood based materials are certified in accordance with Forest Stewardship Council Principles and Criteria. An example of these products can be seen in the airline ticket counters which are fabricated from “Plyboo”, a bamboo plywood.

— Hazel Johns is assistant director of the Santa Barbara Airport.

