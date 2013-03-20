Foundation for SBCC Feeling the ‘Love’ with Campaign for Student Success

Staff, students and other supporters kick off the $1 million fundraising effort with a festive and colorful event

The Foundation for Santa Barbara City College kicked off its Campaign for Student Success last Friday afternoon with the theme “Show Us Your Love.”

The flamboyant event was staged at the Vaquero Sports Pavilion, which was decked out with hot-pink and neon-green paper flowers, balloons, drapery and other decorations that reinforced the “love” theme. The foundation hopes to raise $1 million for scholarships, book grants, tutoring, internships, vocational resources, and child care for single parents.

Tables lined the transformed gymnasium’s perimeter, representing many different departments and activity centers at SBCC, such as marine technology, athletics, the Scheinfeld Center for Entrepreneurship & Innovation, art and adult education.

Rebecca Solodon and D’z-men provided live musical entertainment — complete with a host of professionals orchestrating the sound and visuals on a mammoth screen at the back of the elevated stage. Guests of all ages seemed to be tapping their toes and swaying to the loud tunes.

Veteran master of ceremonies Craig Case handled the announcements of raffle winners, assisted by foundation board member Steve Cushman, who sold tickets at a nearby booth. Other Campaign for Student Success committee members were also out in full force helping the effort. Contractor Frank Schipper enthusiastically greeted guests at the door.

“I came to Santa Barbara from Boston seven years ago. I was amazed to learn about the gem that is Santa Barbara City College,” said Maddy Jacobson, incoming board president for the Foundation for Santa Barbara City College and chairwoman of the Campaign for Student Success Development Committee. “I know coming from the East Coast how unique it is to have such a quality community college where students of any income level can start their college education and then move on to a university or to gain an employable skill. Not to mention the popular SBCC Adult Education Division. This college really touches everyone in our community in so many positive ways.”

Assisting Jacobson in her efforts are Campaign for Student Success committee members Debbie Babai, Shelly Best, Paul Bishop, Ph.D., Marty Blum, Ryan Byrne, Craig Case, Sue Colin, Ph.D., Steve Cushman, Stan Fishman, Judy Foreman, Marci Friedlander, Len Jarrott, Sharon Kennedy, Neil Kreisel, Vanessa Graham, Linda le Brock, Steve Lew, Lisa Macker, Lee Moldaver, Elna Scheinfeld, Frank Schipper and Diana Smith.

The highlight of Friday’s event was the debut screening of the “Show Us Your Love” music video, featuring film of students, community members, staff and foundation volunteers on Valentine’s Day on the lawn of the West Campus and other places around the college and community.

“The purpose of the video is for student success, community fundraising and to ‘show us your love,’” said Jesse Boels, SBCC student and film producer.

“Where Is the Love?” was originally recorded by hip-hop group the Black Eyed Peas and was rewritten by SBCC student Meighann Helene. Hot-pink and neon-green cutout hearts and sunglasses were used as props for individual and group pictures taken by SBCC film students. SBCC Alumni Association President Robyn Parker even had her little dog wearing the hot-pink, heart-shaped glasses.

“Students are the best representation of the college and community,” said Gretchen Hewlett, major gifts officer for the foundation. “People in the community have to know that students here are worthy of support and are appreciative.”

SBCC alumna Robin Cederlof of Goleta stopped in to check out the campaign event.

“I attended the radiology program at SBCC decades and decades ago,” she said. “It gave me a great vocational skill being a radiology technician. I worked at local hospitals for many years. It offered me a profession with flexibility. We were able to go skiing during the winter and then I would return to the hospital. I think City College is a great asset to our community.”

The foundation’s Board of Directors includes president Neil Kreisel, vice presidents Stan Fishman and Ken Pash, treasurer Michael Giles, secretary Kandy Luria-Budgor, Craig Case, Sue Colin, Ph.D., Steve Cushman, Jack Friedlander, Ph.D., Joanne Funari, Marilyn Gevirtz, Vanessa Graham, Peter Haslund, Ph.D., Madeleine Jacobson, Len Jarrott, Morrie Jurkowitz, Steve Lew, Dean Nevins, Ph.D., Jess Parker, Scott Pollard, J.D., Bobbie Rosenblatt, Elna Scheinfeld, Frank Schipper, Suzi Schomer, Victoria Mann Simms, Ph.D., and Nicholas Vincent, M.D.

Emeritus trustee members include Silvio Di Loreto, Jane Habermann, Perri Harcourt, Pater MacDougall, Ed.D., John Romo, Richard Schall, Joseph Scher and Michael Towbes. Vanessa Patterson serves as executive director.

The mission of the Foundation for Santa Barbara City College is to develop philanthropic support to assist the college in providing accessible educational programs that help ensure academic and vocational excellence for students, and that enrich the cultural, economic and civic life of the South Coast community. The foundation is a nonprofit fundraising organization for students. It helps increase students’ ability for success in their first years of college by providing scholarships and academic programs.

In 2012, the Foundation for SBCC raised funds that have paid for:

» $1 million in scholarships and book grants for SBCC students

» More than $2.6 million for direct college programs for low-income, high-risk SBCC students

» Tutoring for more than 6,000 SBCC students

» The purchase of equipment for more than 2,500 disabled SBCC students

» Child care for 64 children of SBCC students who are low-income parents so they can fully engage in their studies

» $50,000 in scholarships for continuing adult education students unable to afford to attend classes they need for training and retraining for a changing workforce

To donate or for more information about the campaign, click here or contact the Foundation for Santa Barbara City College at 805.730.4401 or 721 Cliff Drive in Santa Barbara.

