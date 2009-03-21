Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 3:03 am | Sky Obscured 58º

 
 
 
 

Domestic Violence Solutions: New Interim Director Named

By Paula Waldman | March 21, 2009 | 8:10 a.m.

Domestic Violence Solutions for Santa Barbara County has announced the appointment of Richard Kravetz MFT as its new interim executive director.

Kravetz, a licensed marriage and family therapist, has a Master’s degree in clinical psychology from Antioch University, as well as a law degree from Southwestern University School of Law, and more than 25 years experience as an attorney.

“Domestic violence is on the rise during these stressful times when our organization has suffered from government cuts,” said Sally Hamilton, Domestic Violence Solutions board president. “We are determined to continue to offer shelter and counseling to the families in our five facilities in the county, and Mr. Kravetz’s skills will help us get through this period.”

Award-winning author and outgoing executive director Beverly Engel will continue her research and writing as an expert in domestic violence. She will serve as a consultant to Domestic Violence Solutions’ book project, Sharing Our Voices, Sharing Our Vision. Engel’s expertise and outreach through her writing has helped the organization advance its mission in the community, Hamilton said.

Domestic Violence Solutions is the only agency in Santa Barbara County focused solely on ending domestic violence. Last year it provided confidential shelter to 311 women and children, personal counseling to 910 individuals and phone assistance to 2,081 people who called the 24-hour crisis hotlines. The nonprofit organization’s trained advocates responded to 582 9-1-1 domestic violence calls with law enforcement officers and educated more than 1,500 junior high and high school teens about healthy relationship skills and how to recognize and avoid violence in their relationships.

Click here for more information or to donate to Domestic Violence Solutions for Santa Barbara County.

Paula Waldman is board vice president of Domestic Violence Solutions for Santa Barbara County.

 

